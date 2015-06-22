Paul Walker’s daughter posts duo’s old picture on Father’s Day

This is Meadow’s second Father’s Day since Walker’s death. (Source: Instagram)

“Fast and Furious” star Paul Walker’s teenage daughter Meadow shared a photo of him kissing her on the cheek when she was a baby, in a tribute to the actor on Father’s Day.

Walker died two years ago in a car crash. He was 40. Meadow, 16, is his only child. “Happy Father’s Day,” she captioned the adorable picture, said The Hollywood Reporter.

This is Meadow’s second Father’s Day since Walker’s death.

“Furious 7” released this April, with Walker’s brothers serving as stand-ins in certain scenes.

Vin Diesel and girlfriend Paloma Jimenez welcomed their third child in March, whom they named Pauline, after Walker.

