Paul McCartney is great actor says Pirates of the Carribean actor Johnny Depp

Paul McCartney will be a part of the next Pirates of the Carribean movie.

Actor Johnny Depp says “great actor” and legendary musician Paul McCartney doesn’t “lack in the talent department”. Depp was happy to shoot with McCartney for the forthcoming fifth instalment of Pirates of the Caribbean. “Paul’s a great actor. Clearly the guy is not lacking in the talent department. If I changed something up in the scene, he’d change something up in the scene. He’d make stuff up. He was amazing,” Depp said in a statement.

Depp says it was his idea to get McCartney on board for the film. He said: “A funny idea came into my head about Jack running into his Uncle Jack in jail and I thought Paul McCartney would be perfect to play him.

“I didn’t know if it would be possible for me to drum up enough courage to ask him, even though he’s the sweetest man in the world, and certainly the most talented. But I just did it.” Talking about how he mustered up the courage to call the Beatles star, Depp said: “I just called him and told him that I have this idea for a gag in the film that might be fun, and asked if he would be interested. He thought it sounded cool, so we started talking about character.”

The title of the fifth instalment of the Pirates Of The Carribean franchise will be known as Pirates Of The Carribean: Salazar’s Revenge in India, Asia, Russia and Europe, and Pirates Of The Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in the US. It is slated to release in India on May 26.

