Crash director Paul Haggis accused of sexual misconduct

Paul Haggis has been accused of sexual misconduct by four women. Paul Haggis has been accused of sexual misconduct by four women.

Oscar winning filmmaker Paul Haggis has been accused of sexual misconduct by four women, including two allegations of rape.

Haggis was originally the subject of a lawsuit in December 2017 from a publicist who claimed he raped her. Now, three other women have come forward with accusations.

The director, 64, denied his publicist Haleigh Breest’s allegations and counter-sued her.

The Guardian reports, the three new accusers have refused to be identified for fear of retribution. One was a 28-year-old publicist working on a television show with Haggis in 1996. She claims he forced her to perform oral sex on him before raping her. She didn’t come forward because she worried that no one would believe her and that Haggis would end her career. “The power, the anger, the financial resources, you feel like you are not really a match for that,” she said.

A third accuser claimed to have met Haggis while pitching him a TV show idea in his office. She states that Haggis told her he had an arrangement in his marriage that allowed him to sleep with other women before trying to kiss her, the report continues to claim.

The final accuser claims that in 2015, Haggis forcibly kissed her before following her into a taxi.

Haggis had previously said that he was used to defending himself against “false allegations” because he was a notable critic of Scientology.

Haggis is yet to reply to the three new accusations.

His name has joined the likes of Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey among various others, who have been accused of sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App