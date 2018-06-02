Patty Jenkins and Geoff Johns reveal when Wonder Woman 2 is set

Wonder Woman 2 is scheduled to be released on November 1, 2019. Wonder Woman 2 is scheduled to be released on November 1, 2019.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns have unveiled that the upcoming sequel in the franchise will be set in the year 1984. Johns, DC chief creative officer, shared a picture on Facebook which read WW84, suggesting the setting of the Gal Gadot-led movie. The first Wonder Woman film was set in 1917 during World War I.

Wonder Woman has been the only DC film universe film that was an out-and-out success. It grossed more than 821 million dollars on a budget of 149 million dollars, breaking records for a female-directed movie. The film also earned a 92% rating at Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregating site. The consensus reads, “Thrilling, earnest, and buoyed by Gal Gadot’s charismatic performance, Wonder Woman succeeds in spectacular fashion.”

Jenkins also changed the background of her Twitter account to feature the logo. The director-actor duo is returning for the sequel set against the backdrop of the Cold War. Wonder Woman 2 will see Kristen Wiig play Cheetah, one of the most famous villains from the comic books. Narcos and Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal is among the new entrants to the franchise. Jenkins, Johns and Dave Callaham have co-written the script. Warner Bros has set the film’s release date for November 1 next year.

Setting the film during the Cold War opens all sorts of possibilities. It is not clear yet what version of Cheetah would Kristen Wiig will play. Many women like Priscilla Rich, Deborah Domaine, Barbara Ann Minerva have donned the identity of the feline supervillain.

Gal Gadot made her first appearance as the Amazonian warrior goddess in 2016’s Batman v Superman. After the release of her standalone film in June 2017, she reprised the role in late last year’s Justice League that was a huge box office disappointment.

