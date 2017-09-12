Patty Jenkins will return to direct ‘Wonder Woman 2’ Patty Jenkins will return to direct ‘Wonder Woman 2’

After giving DC its most successful film ‘Wonder Woman’ this year, Patty Jenkins is officially set to return as director for its sequel. The director has closed a deal with Warner Bros to helm, co-write and produce the follow-up to the Gal Gadot starrer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jenkins will reportedly receive directing and writing fees in the high seven figures (somewhere in the USD 7 million to USD 9 million range). This whopping amount makes her the highest paid female director of all time.

The first part of ‘Wonder Woman’, which was a huge worldwide hit, was also helmed by Patty Jenkins. The film grossed over $103 million in its very first week. The total domestic collection went up to $402 million while the international collection of the film went past $800 million. The film has grossed over Rs 25 crore at the Indian box office.

Being the very first woman super hero film, Gal Gadot starrer ‘Wonder Woman’ has received a thunderous response from all over the world. The sequel was confirmed last month at San Diego Comic-Con and a December 13, 2019, release date was also announced for the same. Gadot has also been tapped to return for the sequel.

Meanwhile, Jenkins is also busy developing her new TNT TV series with Chris Pine which is supposed to be an autobiography of Faunal Hodel. Gal Gadot, who also appeared as Wonder Woman in ‘Batman vs Superman’ will reprise the role in upcoming DCEU film ‘Justice League’ which is slated to be released on November 16 this year.

