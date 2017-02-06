Patton Oswalt reveals wife’s cause of death

Patton Oswalt wife Michelle McNamara passed away at the age of 46 on April 21 last year. Patton Oswalt wife Michelle McNamara passed away at the age of 46 on April 21 last year.

Comedian Patton Oswalt has revealed drug overdose as the cause of death of his wife Michelle McNamara. The Veep star said in a statement that the coroners had told him that a mixture of drugs clubbed with an unknown medical condition were responsible for her passing, reported Variety.

“We learned today the combination of drugs in Michelle’s system, along with a condition we were unaware of, proved lethal,” said Oswalt. He further said that blockages, along with medications like Adderall, Xanax and pain medication Fentanyl claimed McNamara’s life.

McNamar was crime writer best known for her website TrueCrimeDiary. She passed away at the age of 46 on April 21 last year.

The “Ratatouille” star’s spouse of 11 years passed away in her sleep at her home in Los Angeles, according to the comedian’s publicist Kevin McLaughlin, reported CNN online. Earlier, when the reason for her death was not yet known but Kevin said, “(It) was a complete shock to her family and friends, who loved her dearly.”

Stars had then taken to social media to share the condolences and pay tribute to Michelle, who leaves behind the couple’s seven-year-old daughter Alice, and her family. “Arrested Development” star Will Arnett had then expressed his deep sadness for Oswalt, and had written on Twitter, “My heart goes out to @pattonoswalt and his family. We love you man.”

And fellow comedian John Mulaney penned, “Everything Michelle McNamara wrote @TrueCrimeDiary was excellent & thoughtful. She was an excellent & thoughtful person.”