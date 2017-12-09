Patrick Stewart open to returning as Picard in Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek movie

Stewart starred as Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, which aired from 1987 to 1994. Stewart starred as Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, which aired from 1987 to 1994.

Veteran actor Patrick Stewart has said he would like to return to Star Trek universe as Jean-Luc Picard if Quentin Tarantino plans to make a movie. Earlier this week, it was reported that Tarantino has pitched an idea for an R-rated “Star Trek” movie, with an eye to direct.

“People are always saying to me, ‘Will you be Jean-Luc Picard again?’ And I cannot think that would be possible, but there are ways in which something like that might come about. “But one of my dreams is to work with Tarantino. I admire his work so much and to be in a Tarantino film would give me so much satisfaction. So, if he is going to direct something to do with Star Trek and there was the possibility of dear old Jean-Luc showing up again and doing that for Mr. Tarantino, I would embrace it,” Stewart told The Hollywood Reporter.

The 77-year-old actor added that even if he personally is not involved, he is still intrigued by what Tarantino’s version of Star Trek could look like. “The one thing that characterises all of his movies is that frame by frame, it always challenges, always demands your attention, always demands a very kind of open and generous response to what he does.

“I also love his sense of humour as a filmmaker. So yes, he would be my first choice,” he said. Stewart starred as Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” which aired from 1987 to 1994. Tarantino’s Star Trek has not officially been announced, but if it comes to fruition, it will be the first R-rated Star Trek movie.

