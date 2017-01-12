Casting Joseph Fiennes as my father is shameful: Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson expressed her anger in a series of tweets after watching the trailer of Urban Myths, starring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson Paris Jackson expressed her anger in a series of tweets after watching the trailer of Urban Myths, starring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson has blasted Joseph Fiennes’ portrayal as her father, singer-musician Micheal Jackson. Paris expressed her anger in a series of tweets after she along with fans around the world saw the first trailer of Urban Myths, a 30-minute special on Sky Arts, reported People.

The story of the film focuses on an alleged road trip that Jackson took with veteran actors Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando, after flights were grounded in the wake of 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

When asked what she thought about the trailer, Paris wrote, “@TheMJCast I’m so incredibly offended by it, as I’m

sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit.

More from the world of Entertainment:

@TheMJCast it angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well.”

Paris further wrote that Joseph’s casting as King of Pop was shameful and it has soiled his reputation as a legendary artist.

Watch: ‘Urban Myths’ new on Sky Arts

“@TheMJCast where is the respect? they worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. shameful portrayal @likeathriller @TheMJCast agreed! he made a point of it plenty of times to express his pride in his roots. he would never have wanted this,” tweeted Paris.

Her cousin, Taj Jackson too shared the same sentiment as Paris and gave a shout-out to her on Twitter.

Also read: Vin Diesel lands in Mumbai with Deepika Padukone, gets a traditional Maharashtrian welcome. See pics, videos

“@soledadobrien Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect,” tweeted Taj.