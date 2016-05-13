Paris Hilton to feature in documentary on her life

A documentary on Paris Hilton’s life will begin shooting in Ibiza this summer. A documentary on Paris Hilton’s life will begin shooting in Ibiza this summer.

Hotel heiress Paris Hilton will star in a documentary to be made on her life.

The film will begin shooting in Ibiza this summer, and feature interviews with the 35-year old socialite, reported Variety.

The documentary will “discuss her rise to fame, reflect on how the spotlight has contributed to the person she’s become and examine the impact her image has had on young women today.”

Hilton, Jamie Freed, and 9.14 Pictures are producing the untitled project which has Don Argott and Sheena Joyce as co-directors.

“Paris Hilton is a modern day Marilyn Monroe — beautiful, iconized, world famous, shaped by mass media and misunderstood.

“We are thrilled to work with Paris to explore her complicated relationship with the public, the press and the politics that shape our perception of a modern celebrity,” Argott and Joyce said.

Hilton continuously stayed in limelight throughout the 2000s with the launch of several product lines, her 2006 pop album “Paris,” a role on the Fox reality show “The Simple Life” from 2003-2007, and a highly-publicized stint in jail for violating her probation while driving with a suspended license.

