Pamela Anderson wants to move to Europe

Baywatch star Pamela Anderson wishes to relocate to Europe. The model says she has more friends in the UK and France than in California, where she currently resides, reported Female First.

“I’m looking for an apartment to rent in London or in Paris. I have more friends there than in LA. “I’d like to end up somewhere in Europe. Dancing on chequered tables or on a boat sailing around the world…” Anderson said. The 49-year-old star is also keen to spend some time in Africa.

“I’m at a crossroads. I have big dreams. There are so many places to see. I’ve never been to Africa and I want to help elephants and rhinos so I could see myself living there,” she said.

Also, this Baywatch star has requested President Barack Obama to consider “pardoning” Julian Assange after his website WikiLeaks leaked hacked Democratic emails in the run up to US Presidential election last year.

The 49-year-old actress has penned a letter to Obama, who will step down as the American leader later this week, in a bid to stop the investigation into the hacking scandal. “…I request that you consider Pardoning Julian Assange in your last days in office. It would be a bold and exciting move for the time we live in- the information age generation. Please stop the grand jury investigation, and the bullying that is turning the world off America.

The actress, who posted the letter on her official website, went on to state that she knows if President Obama made the decision to call off the investigation it would cause uproar but thinks it’s vital for the world going forward.

Anderson concluded by asking Obama to think about Julian and his children, who live in his native Australia as he is only trying to “protect” people from corruption. “And for Julian to be able to travel freely. See his children and his mother. He is protecting and informing us all. He has no agenda but to help end corruption of governments and empower people.”