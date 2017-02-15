Pamela Anderson agrees of bringing ‘smile and glamour’ to WikiLeaks founder

“I really believe history will look back on Julian Assange as such an important person,” says Pamela Anderson. “I really believe history will look back on Julian Assange as such an important person,” says Pamela Anderson.

Actress Pamela Anderson, who is rumoured to be dating Julian Assange, says she likes to bring “a little help, a smile, and some glamour” to the WikiLeaks founder.

Anderson sparked romance rumours after she made a string of visits to the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where Assange has been living under political asylum since 2012 after he was accused of rape during his 2010 visit to Sweden.

Anderson says she likes spending time with him because he lives in “dire circumstances” and she fully supports the actions he has made, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“He’s living in dire circumstances, so I like to bring a little help, and a smile, and some glamour. It’s so rare that he has someone to come and visit him and bring him things, and I want to be able to do that for him,” Anderson told Grazia magazine.

Also read | Pamela Anderson wants to move to Europe

“It’s about support and I believe in what he is doing. Thank god for him. He’s sacrificed a lot for all of us. WikiLeaks is one of the only reliable news sources because it’s just the truth. I really believe history will look back on him as such an important person,” she added.