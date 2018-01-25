Pacific Rim Uprising new trailer: Robots vs Monsters got a whole lot bigger with John Boyega

Pacific Rim Uprising Trailer: Prepare for some monstrous bots vs beasts action! Pacific Rim Uprising Trailer: Prepare for some monstrous bots vs beasts action!

If you are a fan of machine vs monsters action, Thursday morning brings some definitive good news for you. Legendary Entertainment has come up with a new trailer for Pacific Rim Uprising, the sequel to Guillermo Del Toro’s 2013 monsters vs robots extravaganza.

While in the first film, humanity faced a deadly invasion by monsters called Kaiju who were battered by a band of mech-piloting heroes led by Idris Elba’s Stacker Pentecost, Pacific Rim Uprising is set a decade later. John Boyega debuts as Stacker’s son Jake Pentecost and has been more or less been living in his father’s shadow. But now the time has come when he must change his party-hard and criminal lifestyle as a new wave of Kaiju attack Earth.

Aided by a group of inexperienced pilots, Boyega also has his own inspirational speech like Elba’s “Cancelling the apocalypse,” but it is not nearly as iconic as the last one. The trailer also makes clear that this time the alien Kaiju have been purposely brought to Earth (“Somebody let them in”) by someone with an unknown agenda, someone on the inside perhaps (rogue Jaegars?). That only leads us to believe that fans could potentially also witness some major Jaegar vs Jaegar battles.

But debutant feature film director Steven DeKnight also brings a very different undertone to the film. The new trailer features a world which is far more vibrant, explosive and empathetic to look at than the 2013 one. While Rinko Kikuchi and Charlie Day reprise their roles as Mako Mori and Dr Newt Geiszler in the second installment, it is mostly about the new generation of Jaegars which includes include Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny and Jing Tian along with Boyega. Pacific Rim Uprising hits the theaters on March 23.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd