Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne renew wedding vows

Celebrity couple Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have renewed their wedding vows in a ceremony here amid family members and close friends. The Black Sabbath singer and the 64-year-old television personality decided to renew their vows on Sunday after reports last year that Ozzy had been having an affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh, reports mirror.co.uk.

“This is something Sharon has wanted for some time. She had been talking about the possibility with friends since last year after dealing with their problems,” a source told The Sun newspaper. “But when it came to the day itself she wanted to keep things very low-key. They are obviously used to doing everything in the spotlight but made a conscious decision to keep this quiet. It was just an intimate family get-together at the hotel with their children and very nearest and dearest there,” the source added. Sharon said in a statement that she had to fall back in love with her husband after he cheated on her.

“Thirty-five years with someone is a hell of a long time. And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again. I forgive. It’s going take a long time to trust, but we’ve been together 36 years, 34 of marriage. I just can’t think of my life without him.”

“I probably, really, just months ago fell back in love because he was trying so hard to be a better person – desperately trying, working with his therapist every day and trying so hard. I just had a new found love. And I respected him because he’s seriously trying to be a better person,” she added.

