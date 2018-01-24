Oscars nominations 2018: Biggest snubs and surprises

Did the Oscars 2018 nominations leave you surprised? Did the Oscars 2018 nominations leave you surprised?

The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced yesterday night and as always, they have given us plenty to discuss. After years of accusations that the Academy Awards were “too male and too white,” the Oscars are steadily diversifying and this year’s nominations could debunk most of those criticism. Yes, there were a number of surprise entries. But that is not to say that like every year, the Academy Awards didn’t leave out some notable contenders out in the cold. Take a look at the 10 biggest snubs and surprises from this year’s batch of nominations.

The Surprises:

Mudbound

Netflix has only had a nomination in the Best Documentary category till now but looks like the popular streaming service went all in this time with its World War II era epic Mudbound. Not only did the cinematographer Rachel Morrison become the first woman ever to be nominated in the category, Mudbound also scored in the Best Screenplay Adaptation nomination and an acting nod for Mary J Blige.

Phantom Thread

Daniel Day-Lewis’ Phantom Thread, a relatively latecomer in the race, was shut out by most of the award groups this season. But the mid-century drama which is also apparently Lewis’ last film in the industry, has snapped some expected, some hoped and some dark-horse nods, including Best Actor for Lewis, Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson, Best Supporting Actress for Leslie Manville and Best Picture.

Christopher Plummer in All The Money In The World. Christopher Plummer in All The Money In The World.

Christopher Plummer

Christopher Plummer’s nomination in the sexual harassment charged Golden Globes didn’t come as that much of a shocker. But were we expecting an Oscar nomination? Faintly. Nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category, Plummer was asked by Scott to join the film just one month before its release, after Kevin Spacey was ruled out for being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple men.

Logan

In another one of the firsts, Hugh Jackman’s swansong X-Men film Logan impressed Academy voters with its exceptionally thoughtful storyline adapted from a comic book, an apparent “dirty word” for the Academy till now. It has been nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, a first for a superhero film.

Jordan Peele

There is no second guessing the fact that Jordan Peele’s Get Out was an exceptional piece of cinematic work. But it was also a horror film about an African-American man who finds himself trapped at his white girlfriend’s house. And that makes the handful of nominations it earned this year surprising (Best Picture, Daniel Kaluuya for Best Actor, Peele for Best Director and Best Screenplay).

The Snubs:

James Franco

James Franco won the Best Actor Golden Globe this year for his film The Disaster Artist which has also been called one of the best films of 2017. But soon after, he was also accused of sexual misconduct by a former actor. While Franco denied the allegations, looks like it still got in the way of him receiving an Oscar nod.

Wonder Woman

Warner Bros’ hit Wonder Woman was not only the first stand-alone superhero film with a female lead since 2005 but was also directed by Patty Jenkins who became the highest-grossing female director in Hollywood ever. However, the Academy voters didn’t find it Oscar-worthy. But then the Academy is also known to prefer art-house films over big-ticket superhero movies.

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman.

Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg’s The Post had all the makings of an Oscar shoo-in — a timely journalist drama starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks. But while it did receive a nod for Spielberg in the Best Picture category, he was eclipsed by fresher directors, Geta Gerwig for Lady Bird and Jordan Peele for Get Out in the Best Director category. Two-time-winning Spielberg also suffered the same fate with his earlier outings, War Horse and Bridge of Spies.

In The Fade

Golden Globe winning German film In The Fade was expected to be the front-runner in the Best Foreign Film category at the 2018 Oscar nominations. And in one of the most shocking moments, the Faith Akin directorial was completely left out of the race.

Martin McDonagh

A significant snub was also suffered by the Oscar Best Picture front-runner Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri in one shocking category — Martin Mcdonagh for Best Director. Just like Spielberg, McDonagh was outshone by Paul Thomas Anderson, Gerwig and Peele along with the much-expected nominations for Christopher Nolan and Guillermo Del Toro.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd