Oscars 2018: Full list of nominees

Oscars 2018: Here’s the complete list of nominees Oscars 2018: Here’s the complete list of nominees

The 90th Academy Awards is just a few hours away. So, what better time to go through the complete list of this year’s Oscar nominees. And if you don’t know already, scroll down to see if your favourites made the cut.

Best Picture

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Lead Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Lead Actress

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Director

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro

Animated Feature

The Boss Baby, Tom McGrath and Ramsey Ann Naito

The Breadwinner, Nora Twomey and Anthony Leo

Coco, Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson

Ferdinand, Carlos Saldanha

Loving Vincent, Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Sean Bobbitt, Ivan Mactaggart and Hugh Welchman

Animated Short

Dear Basketball, Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

Garden Party, Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon

Lou, Dave Mullins, Dana Murray

Negative Space, Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata

Revolting Rhymes, Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory

The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber

Logan, Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green

Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins

Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema

Mudbound, Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen

Best Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Steve James, Mark Mitten and Julie Goldman

Faces Places, JR, Agnès Varda and Rosalie Varda

Icarus, Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

Last Men in Aleppo, Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed and Soren Steen Jepersen

Strong Island, Yance Ford and Joslyn Barnes

Best Documentary Short Subject

Edith+Eddie, Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Frank Stiefel

Heroin(e), Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon

Knife Skills, Thomas Lennon

Traffic Stop, Kate Davis and David Heilbroner

Best Live Action Short Film

DeKalb Elementary, Reed Van Dyk

The Eleven O’Clock, Derin Seale and Josh Lawson

My Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr.

The Silent Child, Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

Watu Wote/All of Us, Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

Film Editing

Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss

Dunkirk, Lee Smith

I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel

The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory

Sound Editing

Baby Driver, Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini and Theo Green

Dunkirk, Alex Gibson and Richard King

The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce and Matthew Wood

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater and Tim Cavagin

Blade Runner 2049, Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hephill

Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo

The Shape of Water, Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker and Michael Semanick

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola

Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley and Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water, Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin and Shane Vieau

Original Score

Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Carter Burwell

Original Song

“Mighty River” from Mudbound, Mary J. Blige

“Mystery of Love” from Call Me by Your Name, Sufjan Stevens

“Remember Me” from Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up for Something” from Marshall, Diane Warren and Common

“This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Makeup and Hair

Darkest Hour, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

Victoria and Abdul, Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard

Wonder, Arjen Tuiten

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran

Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges

The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira

Victoria and Abdul, Consolata Boyle

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover and Gerd Nefzer

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick

Kong: Skull Island, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould and Neal Scanlan

War for the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett and Joel Whist

