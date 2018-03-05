Oscars 2018 winners list LIVE UPDATES

Oscars 2018: Here’s the complete list of winners Oscars 2018: Here’s the complete list of winners

Take a look at who won what at the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles:

BEST PICTURE – To be announced

DIRECTING – To be announced

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE – To be announced

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE – To be announced

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – Allison Janney, I, Tonya

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY – To be announced

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY – To be announced

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM – A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM – Coco, Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson

ANIMATED SHORT FILM – Dear Basketball, Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE – Icarus, Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT – Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Frank Stiefel

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM – The Silent Child, Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

ORIGINAL SCORE – To be announced

ORIGINAL SONG – To be announced

SOUND EDITING – Dunkirk, Alex Gibson and Richard King

SOUND MIXING – Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo

FILM EDITING – Dunkirk, Lee Smith

CINEMATOGRAPHY – To be announced

VISUAL EFFECTS – Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover and Gerd Nefzer

PRODUCTION DESIGN – The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira

COSTUME DESIGN – Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING – Darkest Hour, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

