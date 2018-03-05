Oscars 2018 winners list LIVE UPDATES

Take a look at who won what at the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles:
BEST PICTURE – To be announced
DIRECTING – To be announced
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE – To be announced
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE – To be announced
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – Allison Janney, I, Tonya
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY – To be announced
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY – To be announced
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM – A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM – Coco, Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson
ANIMATED SHORT FILM – Dear Basketball, Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE – Icarus, Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT – Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Frank Stiefel
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM – The Silent Child, Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton
ORIGINAL SCORE – To be announced
ORIGINAL SONG – To be announced
SOUND EDITING – Dunkirk, Alex Gibson and Richard King
SOUND MIXING – Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo
FILM EDITING – Dunkirk, Lee Smith
CINEMATOGRAPHY – To be announced
VISUAL EFFECTS – Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover and Gerd Nefzer
PRODUCTION DESIGN – The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira
COSTUME DESIGN – Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING – Darkest Hour, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick
