Oscars 2018: Here’s looking back at the biggest Oscar goof-ups from the previous years

The 2017 Oscar Awards are still remembered for the biggest goof-up that this generation has seen. In a massive mix-up the winner for the Best Picture category was wrongly announced which led to a lot of confusion on stage.
But this wasn’t the first time that the Oscar stage was witnessing a goof-up. In the past, there have been instances that have gone down as big blunders at the Academy Awards.
1. The Moonlight – La La Land debacle
In a historic blunder, the 89th Academy Awards witnessed the biggest goof-up in the history of Academy Awards. La La Land and Moonlight were both nominated for the Best Picture category. La La Land was announced as the winner and the team even came up on the stage to collect their trophy. And it was then announced that the winner was actually Moonlight. This was seen as the biggest goof-up in the 89 years of Academy Awards.
2. Another case of mixed envelopes
2017 wasn’t the first time the wrong winner was announced at the Oscar stage. In 1964, Sammy Davis Jr took the stage to present the award for Best Musical Score. He read out the list of nominees and proceeded to announce Tom Jones as the winner. Davis Jr soon realised there was some confusion as Tom Jones’ name wasn’t even in the list of nominees. The error was soon rectified as Davis Jr was handed the correct envelope. The real winner was Irma La Douce’s André Previn.
3. In Memorium
The ‘In Memorium’ segment at the 89th Academy Awards turned out to be quite awkward. Four-time Oscar nominated costume designer Janet Patterson’s name was included in the segment in her memory but the photograph that was displayed was of Jan Chapman, who was sitting in the audience.
4. Adele Dazeem
At the 86th Academy Awards, John Travolta had the responsibility of introducing Idina Menzel on stage. This was a special year for the “Let It Go” singer as Frozen had won many accolades. While introducing Idina, John announced “the wickedly talented Adele Dazeem.” To make up for this, Idina and John were co-presenters at the next year’s ceremony which again turned out to be awkward as John kept caressing Idina’s face repeatedly.
5. The case of two Franks
At the 1933 Academy Awards, Frank Capra and Frank Lloyd were both nominated in the Best Director category. The announcement that was made was, “Come on up and get it Frank!” Capra walked towards the stage but soon realised his mistake and described his walk back towards his chair as “the longest, saddest, most shattering walk of my life.”
6. The Streaker
At the 1974 Academy Awards, gay rights activist Robert Opel came streaking up on stage, flashing a peace sign towards the audience. Host David Niven was in the middle of introducing Elizabeth Taylor and was left stunned. It took him and the audience almost a minute to regain composure. David then said, “Well, ladies and gentlemen, that was almost bound to happen. But isn’t it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in his life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?”
