The Shape of Winners

Inclusion Rider

“I’ve two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider,” said Frances McDormand, wrapping up her acceptance speech for the best actress Oscar Award. With that, McDormand, who won the award for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, drew global attention to ‘inclusion rider’ — a clause that an actor puts in the contract that a production company ensures a certain level of diversity of cast and crew in a film. The 60-year-old actor requested all the woman nominees to stand up. “Look around, ladies and gentlemen,” she said, “because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed. Don’t talk to us about it at the parties tonight. Invite us into your office, or you can come to ours…and we’ll tell you about them.”

In Memoriam

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and record producer Brendan O’Brien delivered a special performance of Room at the Top, a song made famous by Tom Petty, who passed away on October 2, 2017. Against this backdrop, the Academy paid tribute to the artists, who passed away in 2017 and 2018. Legendary producer-actor Shashi Kapoor and actor Sridevi were remembered during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment. Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme, Rocky director John G Avildsen, and actors Roger Moore, Sam Shepard and Jeanne Moreau were mentioned.

The Oldest Winner

AT 89, James Ivory became the oldest person ever to win an Oscar. The American director, producer and screenwriter received the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for Call Me by Your Name, which is based on a novel by André Aciman. Ivory has had three previous Oscar nominations in the Best Director category — A Room with a View, Howard’s End, and The Remains of the Day. In his acceptance speech, Ivory thanked his deceased Merchant-Ivory partners Ismail Merchant and Ruth Prawer Jhabvala.

A First and Fantastic

A Fantastic Woman created history by becoming the first Chilean movie to win an Academy Award. The Sebastian Lelio-directed movie, which features transgender actress Danielle Vega as a woman who faces acrimony and scrutiny after the death of her lover, took home the Best Foreign Language award. Vega, 28, became the first transgender presenter at the Oscars when she introduced Sufjan Stevens and St. Vincent, performing Mystery of Love from the film.

