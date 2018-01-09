Oscars 2018: The Academy launches poster featuring Jimmy Kimmel

This would be Jimmy Kimmel’s second consecutive year at Oscars. This would be Jimmy Kimmel’s second consecutive year at Oscars.

With Golden Globes handing out winners last night, the race to the Oscars has become quite interesting. And in advance of Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars press tour, The Academy released a first look at the 90th Oscars official key art featuring the late-night host.

Scribbled across the top is a question, “What could possibly go wrong?” With last year’s Best Picture mix-up between La La Land and Moonlight, it’s safe to assume new precautions will be taken for this year’s ceremony.

This will be Kimmel’s second consecutive year as host. He got heaps of praise for his presentation and the jokes. Last year’s producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd also are returning to produce the 2018 show.

In an interview with a leading US publication in December, the 50-year-old host shared that human error shouldn’t be an issue this year.

“I hope that we don’t top that. I don’t want to have the first and second biggest blunders in the history of television on my watch,” noted Kimmel. The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

Kimmel spoke to reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour about Seth Meyers’ monologue at the Golden Globes 2018 and that he is not worried about his anchoring at the Oscars for now. “I do thank [Seth Meyers] for being that litmus test. As far as how I will handle it, the problem is it’s two months from now. So it’s almost like getting into a hot tub or something; you can’t really know what the temperature is until you get there.”

