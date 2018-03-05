Oscars 2018: Snubs and Surprises

Allison Janney took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, leaving Lady Bird’s Laurie Metcalf empty-handed Allison Janney took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, leaving Lady Bird’s Laurie Metcalf empty-handed

The 90th Academy Awards was, as usual, something of a surprise. The Oscars, which kicked off with an opening monologue by popular talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, included some snubs and surprise wins. While Sam Rockwell’s Best Supporting Actor win for his performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was expected, Lady Bird’s Laurie Metcalf, the favourite in the Best Supporting Actress category, lost her statuette to Allison Janney, who won for I, Tonya.

The Visual Effects was another shocker, as War for the Planet of the Apes lost it to the Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford starrer Blade Runner 2049. Three-time nominee Jordan Peele won his first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, which was something of a surprise, as many had wanted Kumail Najiani and Emily V Gordon’s The Big Sick to take home the trophy.

Thankfully, one person who was not snubbed was Roger A Deakins, who took home the Oscar for his beautiful work in Blade Runner 2049 in the Best Cinematography category. One major surprise this season was in the Best Original Score category, won by Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Water. Many had expected Hans Zimmer to bag that one for his work in Dunkirk.

Best Actress winner Frances McDormand rallies the crowd. Presented by @ATT. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6loAtYheKZ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018

The Original Song category was another unexpected win as Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez bagged the award for “Remember Me” (Coco); the expected winner for the category was Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman.

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/M7o7QJKacs — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018

The four other major categories– Best Director, Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress, were predictable wins. Guillermo del Toro won the Best Director award for The Shape of Water, The Shape of Water bagged the Best Picture award, Frances McDormand took home her second Oscar for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Gary Oldman took home the Best Actor trophy.

