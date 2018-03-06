Language of the Stars

(L-R) Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie and Meryl Streep share a moment at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles; (below L-R) Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek (L-R) Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie and Meryl Streep share a moment at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles; (below L-R) Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek

Oscar is the most beloved and respected man in Hollywood. And there’s a very good reason why. Just look at him. Keeps his hands where you can see them. Never says a rude word…that’s the kind of men we need more of in this town,” quipped Jimmy Kimmel in his opener at the 90th Academy Awards, referencing the Harvey Weinstein scandal, that unveiled the insidious power dynamics of Hollywood.

Kimmel’s monologue, laced with his sardonic humour, was carried forth by presenters as well as the winners. While many attendees sported the signature Time’s Up black-and-white pin, a segment, devoted to raising concerns over predatory sexual behaviour in the workplace was introduced by Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra — three of the many women who have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. “Many spoke their truth and the journey ahead is long, but slowly a new path has emerged,” said Judd, alluding to those who have spoken out and stood in support of the movements. These voices have given rise to a “mighty chorus”, she added, that she hopes will “empower these limitless possibilities of equality, diversity, inclusivity, intersectionality.”

In a bid to provide a thrust to the movements, Twitter premiered an ad titled #HereWeAre with the message: We stand with women around the world to make their voices heard and their presence known. To bring them front and centre , today and every day. Filmmaker Ava DuVernay and Julie Dash, actor and director Issa Rae and documentary filmmaker and activist Jennifer Brea feature in the ad. Another popular pin spotted at the red carpet was #WearOrange in an effort to raise awareness about gun safety.

The need for artistic diversity ran as a parallel narrative at the ceremony. Hayek introduced a pre-taped segment highlighting some of the efforts made to tackle structural inequities such as racism, sexism, and the prejudice against the LGBTQ community. Jordan Peele made history by being the first black writer to win in the category of Best Original Screenplay for the racial satire, Get Out.

Kenyan-Mexican actor Lupita Nyogo’o, who took the stage with Kumail Nanjiani to present the award for production design, joked, “We are the two actors you keep hearing about but whose names you have trouble pronouncing.” Highlighting the ongoing political debate on immigration, she said, “Like everyone in this room and everyone watching at home, we are dreamers. We grew up dreaming of one day working in the movies, dreams are the foundation of America,” adding,”so to all the dreamers out there, we stand with you.”

