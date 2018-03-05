Oscars 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Allison Janney wins Supporting Actress Oscar

Here’s everything you need to know about Oscars 2018. Here’s everything you need to know about Oscars 2018.

While Guillermo Del Toro’s dark fantasy The Shape of Water is leading the pack with 13 nominations, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and Frances McDormand starrer Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are also strong contenders with eight and seven nominations, respectively.

Hollywood biggies, who will be handing out the awards during Oscars 2018, include names like Emily Blunt, Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Eugenio Derbez, Ansel Elgort, Jane Fonda, Jodie Foster, Eiza González, Ashley Judd, Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong’o and Christopher Walken. Of course, the big awards will be presented by previous Oscar nominees and winners.

Held in Los Angeles, this year’s Oscars is hosted by popular talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Oscars 2018 – Follow all the updates here:

