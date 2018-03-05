Oscars 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Allison Janney wins Supporting Actress Oscar

  • Associate Sponsor
While Guillermo Del Toro's dark fantasy The Shape of Water is leading the pack with 13 nominations, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and Frances McDormand starrer Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are also strong contenders with eight and seven nominations, respectively. Held in Los Angeles, this year's Oscars is hosted by popular talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

  1. 8:51AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Common and Andra Day perform "Stand Up For Something"

    Common and Andra Day perform Oscar-nominated song “Stand Up For Something” from Marshall.

  3. 8:46AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Best Short Film (Live Action) - The Silent Child

    The Silent Child wins the Oscar. Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton are the winners in this category.

  4. 8:43AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Best Documetary (Short Subject) - Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

    Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish are excellent as presenters and their presence on stage has filled the room with laughter. They will be presenting the award for Best Documetary (Short Subject) and the Oscar goes to Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405. Frank Stiefel collects the award.

  5. 8:33AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Surprise for fans

    Jimmy Kimmel invited a few celebrities including Mark Hamill, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot among others to go to a movie screening across the street where unsuspecting audience will get to meet their favourite stars. The audience is in the middle of a screening of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time.

  6. 8:27AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Best Film Editing - Dunkirk

    Matthew McConaughey is on the stage to present the award for Best Film Editing. Dunkirk's Lee Smith wins the Oscar.

  7. 8:24AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Best Visual Effects - Blade Runner 2049

    Tom Holland and Gina Rodriguez are on the stage to present the award for the Best Visual Effects. Blade Runner 2049 wins the award. John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover collect the honour from the stage.

  8. 8:15AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Sufjan Stevens performs "Mystery of Love"

    Daniela Vega is on the stage to introduce Sufjan Stevens, the creator of "Mystery of Love" from Call Me By Your Name. The song is nominated for an Oscar.

  9. 8:11AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Best Animated Feature Film - Coco

    Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson win the award for their film Coco. The team of Coco is on the Oscar stage to accept the honour.

  10. 8:10AM
    05 Mar, 18
    This is Allison Janney's first Oscar

    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

  11. 8:08AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Best Short Film (Animated) - Dear Basketball

    The actors from Star Wars: The Last Jedi are on the stage to present the award for the Best Short Film (Animated). Dear Basketball wins the award. Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant are on the stage to collect the honour.

  12. 8:00AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

    Mahershala Ali is on the stage to present the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Ali won an Oscar last year for his performance in Moonlight. Allison Janney wins the award for I, Tonya. This is her first nomination and win at the Oscars.

  13. 7:54AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Best Foreign Language Film - A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

    Academy Award winner Rita Moreno is on the stage to present the Oscar for the Best Foreign Language Film. A Fantastic Woman from Chile wins the award. The film is directed by Sebastián Lelio.

  14. 7:46AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Miguel performs his Oscar nominated song from Coco

    Miguel is on the stage performing "Remember Me" from Coco.

  16. 7:41AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Best Production Design - The Shape of Water

    Lupita Nyong'o and Kumail Nanjiani are on the stage to present the award for Best Production Design. Paul Denham Austerberry (Production Design); Shane Vieau and Jeffrey A. Melvin (Set Decoration) win the award for The Shape of Water. This is the first win for The Shape of Water at the Oscars 2018.

  17. 7:34AM
    05 Mar, 18
    The Academy is trying to avoid the envelope confusion at the Oscars

    To avoid the wrong envelope fiasco, the presenters can be seen carrying envelopes with the category name mentioned on top in big bold letters.

  18. 7:31AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Best Sound Mixing - Dunkirk

    Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten win the Best Sound Mixing Oscar for Dunkirk.

  19. 7:28AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Best Sound Editing - Dunkirk

    The Oscar for Best Sound Editing goes to Richard King and Alex Gibson for Dunkirk.

  20. 7:14AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Mary J. Blige performs "Mighty River" from Mudbound

    Taraji P Henson has taken the stage to introduce Mary J. Blige as she performs her Oscar nominated song "Mighty River" from Mudbound.

  21. 7:11AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Best Documentary (Feature) - Icarus

    Greta Gerwig and Laura Dern present the award for Best Documentary (Feature). Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan win the Oscar for Icarus. This is their first nomination and win.

  22. 7:03AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Sam Rockwell thanked his team as he won his first Oscar

  23. 7:02AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Best Costume Design - Phantom Thread

    Eva Marie Saint is on the stage to present the award for Best Costume Design. Mark Bridges wins the award for Phantom Thread. He earlier won the Oscar for The Artist. This is his second win.

  24. 6:58AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Best Make-up & Hair Styling - Darkest Hour

    Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer present the award for Best Make-Up & Hair Styling. Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick win the Oscar for Darkest Hour.

  25. 6:48AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Best Supporting Actor - Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

    Viola Davis presented this category and the Oscar is won by Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. This is his first nomination and win.

  26. 6:37AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Kimmel takes a dig at Harvey Weinstein

    Kimmel took a dig at last year's mix up when the winner for Best Picture category was wrongly announced at first. He continued to take a dig at the sexual harassment controversy that has engulfed Hollywood this year.

    He also shared the Harvey Weinstein is the second person in history to be expelled by The Academy.

  27. 6:33AM
    05 Mar, 18
    The show begins!

    Jimmy Kimmel has taken the stage to host the show for the second time. He was also the host at the 89th Academy Awards. 

  28. 6:32AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Our predictions

    The Shape of Water did not win the Best Picture award at The Golden Globes but our prediction says that the film win the Best Picture trophy at the Oscars. Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour dominates the list when it comes to predicting the Best Actor winner. For the Best Actress category, Frances McDormand has our vote for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. But here, we will witness some close competition between Frances McDormand and Sally Hawkins.

    In the Best Supporting Actor Category, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has two contenders but Willem Dafoe might take it away for his brilliant performance in The Florida Project. Allison Janney has been quite a favourite this year at the awards season but Mary J Blige might take the trophy home for her performance in Mudbound. It is to be noted that Laurie Metcalf was also quite brilliant in Lady Bird.

    For the Best Director category, Guillermo del Toro will probably take the trophy home for The Shape of Water.

  29. 6:29AM
    05 Mar, 18
    The inclusive Oscars

    In the past, the Oscars has come under fire for being very specific in terms of selecting their nominees. But this year, the nominations have been very inclusive. It is to be noted that Greta Gerwig has been included in the list for her film Lady Bird. So far, Kathryn Bigelow is the only woman to have won the Best Director trophy at the Academy Awards and it remains to be seen if Greta will be the second woman to win this honour at the 90th Academy Awards. Even in terms of being racially inclusive, this year's Oscars nominations have been quite fair. From Timothée Chalamet to Denzel Washington, the nominations for the Best Actor category have a range of actors who all did a great job at the movies this year.

    Unlike the previous years, the nominations in 2018 have been appreciated for being inclusive in terms of race, colour and gender.

  30. 6:25AM
    05 Mar, 18
    Even as we wait for the Oscars ceremony, here is a look at some nominees of 2018

    Best Picture

    Call Me by Your NameDarkest HourDunkirkGet OutLady BirdPhantom ThreadThe PostThe Shape of WaterThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Lead Actor

    Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your NameDaniel Day-Lewis, Phantom ThreadDaniel Kaluuya, Get OutGary Oldman, Darkest HourDenzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

    Lead Actress

    Sally Hawkins, The Shape of WaterFrances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriMargot Robbie, I, TonyaSaoirse Ronan, Lady BirdMeryl Streep, The Post

    Supporting Actor

    Willem Dafoe, The Florida ProjectWoody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriRichard Jenkins, The Shape of WaterChristopher Plummer, All the Money in the WorldSam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Supporting Actress

    Mary J. Blige, MudboundAllison Janney, I, TonyaLesley Manville, Phantom ThreadLaurie Metcalf, Lady BirdOctavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

    Director

    Dunkirk, Christopher NolanGet Out, Jordan PeeleLady Bird, Greta GerwigPhantom Thread, Paul Thomas AndersonThe Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro

    Adapted Screenplay

    Call Me by Your Name, James IvoryThe Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter and Michael H. WeberLogan, Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael GreenMolly’s Game, Aaron SorkinMudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

    Original Screenplay

    The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail NanjianiGet Out, Jordan PeeleLady Bird, Greta GerwigThe Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa TaylorThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

    Read: Oscars 2018: Full list of nominees

