Oscars 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Allison Janney wins Supporting Actress Oscar

While Guillermo Del Toro’s dark fantasy The Shape of Water is leading the pack with 13 nominations, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and Frances McDormand starrer Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are also strong contenders with eight and seven nominations, respectively.
Hollywood biggies, who will be handing out the awards during Oscars 2018, include names like Emily Blunt, Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Eugenio Derbez, Ansel Elgort, Jane Fonda, Jodie Foster, Eiza González, Ashley Judd, Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong’o and Christopher Walken. Of course, the big awards will be presented by previous Oscar nominees and winners.
Held in Los Angeles, this year’s Oscars is hosted by popular talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.
Oscars 2018 – Follow all the updates here:
Common and Andra Day perform Oscar-nominated song “Stand Up For Something” from Marshall.
The Silent Child wins the Oscar. Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton are the winners in this category.
Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish are excellent as presenters and their presence on stage has filled the room with laughter. They will be presenting the award for Best Documetary (Short Subject) and the Oscar goes to Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405. Frank Stiefel collects the award.
Jimmy Kimmel invited a few celebrities including Mark Hamill, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot among others to go to a movie screening across the street where unsuspecting audience will get to meet their favourite stars. The audience is in the middle of a screening of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time.
Matthew McConaughey is on the stage to present the award for Best Film Editing. Dunkirk's Lee Smith wins the Oscar.
Tom Holland and Gina Rodriguez are on the stage to present the award for the Best Visual Effects. Blade Runner 2049 wins the award. John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover collect the honour from the stage.
Daniela Vega is on the stage to introduce Sufjan Stevens, the creator of "Mystery of Love" from Call Me By Your Name. The song is nominated for an Oscar.
Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson win the award for their film Coco. The team of Coco is on the Oscar stage to accept the honour.
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
The actors from Star Wars: The Last Jedi are on the stage to present the award for the Best Short Film (Animated). Dear Basketball wins the award. Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant are on the stage to collect the honour.
Mahershala Ali is on the stage to present the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Ali won an Oscar last year for his performance in Moonlight. Allison Janney wins the award for I, Tonya. This is her first nomination and win at the Oscars.
Academy Award winner Rita Moreno is on the stage to present the Oscar for the Best Foreign Language Film. A Fantastic Woman from Chile wins the award. The film is directed by Sebastián Lelio.
Miguel is on the stage performing "Remember Me" from Coco.
Lupita Nyong'o and Kumail Nanjiani are on the stage to present the award for Best Production Design. Paul Denham Austerberry (Production Design); Shane Vieau and Jeffrey A. Melvin (Set Decoration) win the award for The Shape of Water. This is the first win for The Shape of Water at the Oscars 2018.
To avoid the wrong envelope fiasco, the presenters can be seen carrying envelopes with the category name mentioned on top in big bold letters.
Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten win the Best Sound Mixing Oscar for Dunkirk.
The Oscar for Best Sound Editing goes to Richard King and Alex Gibson for Dunkirk.
Taraji P Henson has taken the stage to introduce Mary J. Blige as she performs her Oscar nominated song "Mighty River" from Mudbound.
Greta Gerwig and Laura Dern present the award for Best Documentary (Feature). Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan win the Oscar for Icarus. This is their first nomination and win.
Eva Marie Saint is on the stage to present the award for Best Costume Design. Mark Bridges wins the award for Phantom Thread. He earlier won the Oscar for The Artist. This is his second win.
Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer present the award for Best Make-Up & Hair Styling. Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick win the Oscar for Darkest Hour.
Viola Davis presented this category and the Oscar is won by Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. This is his first nomination and win.
Kimmel took a dig at last year's mix up when the winner for Best Picture category was wrongly announced at first. He continued to take a dig at the sexual harassment controversy that has engulfed Hollywood this year.
He also shared the Harvey Weinstein is the second person in history to be expelled by The Academy.
Jimmy Kimmel has taken the stage to host the show for the second time. He was also the host at the 89th Academy Awards.
The Shape of Water did not win the Best Picture award at The Golden Globes but our prediction says that the film win the Best Picture trophy at the Oscars. Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour dominates the list when it comes to predicting the Best Actor winner. For the Best Actress category, Frances McDormand has our vote for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. But here, we will witness some close competition between Frances McDormand and Sally Hawkins.
In the Best Supporting Actor Category, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has two contenders but Willem Dafoe might take it away for his brilliant performance in The Florida Project. Allison Janney has been quite a favourite this year at the awards season but Mary J Blige might take the trophy home for her performance in Mudbound. It is to be noted that Laurie Metcalf was also quite brilliant in Lady Bird.
For the Best Director category, Guillermo del Toro will probably take the trophy home for The Shape of Water.
In the past, the Oscars has come under fire for being very specific in terms of selecting their nominees. But this year, the nominations have been very inclusive. It is to be noted that Greta Gerwig has been included in the list for her film Lady Bird. So far, Kathryn Bigelow is the only woman to have won the Best Director trophy at the Academy Awards and it remains to be seen if Greta will be the second woman to win this honour at the 90th Academy Awards. Even in terms of being racially inclusive, this year's Oscars nominations have been quite fair. From Timothée Chalamet to Denzel Washington, the nominations for the Best Actor category have a range of actors who all did a great job at the movies this year.
Unlike the previous years, the nominations in 2018 have been appreciated for being inclusive in terms of race, colour and gender.
Best Picture
Call Me by Your NameDarkest HourDunkirkGet OutLady BirdPhantom ThreadThe PostThe Shape of WaterThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Lead Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your NameDaniel Day-Lewis, Phantom ThreadDaniel Kaluuya, Get OutGary Oldman, Darkest HourDenzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Lead Actress
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of WaterFrances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriMargot Robbie, I, TonyaSaoirse Ronan, Lady BirdMeryl Streep, The Post
Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida ProjectWoody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriRichard Jenkins, The Shape of WaterChristopher Plummer, All the Money in the WorldSam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige, MudboundAllison Janney, I, TonyaLesley Manville, Phantom ThreadLaurie Metcalf, Lady BirdOctavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Director
Dunkirk, Christopher NolanGet Out, Jordan PeeleLady Bird, Greta GerwigPhantom Thread, Paul Thomas AndersonThe Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name, James IvoryThe Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter and Michael H. WeberLogan, Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael GreenMolly’s Game, Aaron SorkinMudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
Original Screenplay
The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail NanjianiGet Out, Jordan PeeleLady Bird, Greta GerwigThe Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa TaylorThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
