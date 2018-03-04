Oscars 2018: When and how to watch the 90th Academy Awards in India

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the 90th Academy Awards Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the 90th Academy Awards

Oscars are here, and in case you were worried about how to tune in live for the event, or maybe just to watch it later that day, don’t worry. Because we have all the answers.

Basics first:

The 90th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 5, and the show is being hosted by popular talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel will be hosting the award ceremony for the second time in a row.

How to watch it in India:

Indian fans of Oscars need not worry, as we have just the fix for you. The show will begin on March 5 at 5: 30 am, and if you are not an early bird, you will miss the chance to watch the entire thing live on Star Movies, Star Movies HD, and Star Movies Select HD. The Oscars will also be streamed online on Hotstar, in case you were wondering.

And for those mourning about missing the morning show, you can watch the repeat telecast of the full thing at 8:30 pm on March 5 on the aforementioned channels.

Just like previous year, there are nine films contesting for the coveted Best Picture award. Guillermo del Toro’s dark fantasy The Shape of Water is heading the race with a total of 13 nominations, while Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and Frances McDormand starrer Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are not far behind, with eight and seven nominations, respectively.

