Oscars 2018: Host Jimmy Kimmel does not want the show to go exactly as planned

Oscars are the celebration of cinema… well, American cinema anyway. They also traditionally used to be solemn occasions as the “Oscar-winning” tag was much sought (even Oscar-nominated sold things) after and gave the award ceremony an air of political correctness and somberness. Even now the Oscar tags are important, even as ceremonies have become jocular and fun. This is why they are engaging and attract millions of viewers around the world who would not otherwise watch a dry award ceremony. A big part of the fun are the hosts.

Famous American comedian and television host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Academy Awards this year consecutively. As a host his job is to apprise the audiences about the awards in his monologue, the topics of debate in Hollywood currently (#MeToo and #TimesUp might dominate this year’s proceedings, for instance), several relevant jokes, and say other things that they think will enrich the ceremony.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jimmy Kimmel said he is hoping for a few ‘surprises’. “I don’t want this show to go exactly as planned. There have to be surprises, there have to be notable moments, and rarely do those come from scripted material and your typical awards show fare. So if somebody falls or if somebody says something crazy or if somebody runs naked across the stage, I’m not going to feel bad about it. It’s not going to disappoint me,” he said. Let us hope that the surprises he is talking about are innocuous mix-ups and not too embarrassing ones like last year’s Best Picture. Oscar will be broadcast in India on the morning of March 5.

