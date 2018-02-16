Oscars 2018: Here are the presenters

The Oscars 2018 ceremony will be held on March 4. The Oscars 2018 ceremony will be held on March 4.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Girls Trip breakout star Tiffany Haddish, Lady Bird author Greta Gerwig and The Big Sick co-writer and actor Kumail Nanjiani are set to appear at the 90th annual Academy Awards. Producers of next month’s telecast announced the show’s first round of presenters on Friday.

Producers Jennifer Todd and Michael De Luca say Laura Dern, Tom Holland, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Garner and Daniela Vega will also appear on the March 4 ceremony, along with past Oscar winners Viola Davis, Mahershala Ali and Emma Stone.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the show, which will be broadcast live on ABC. The ceremony will be held in Los Angeles.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences posted the list on its social media accounts. “Meet our first 12 #Oscars presenters! And tune in on Sunday, March 4, to watch the show live,” the tweet said. Here is the full list: Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, and Daniela Vega.

It is clear by looking at the list that The Academy is taking the #OscarsSoWhite criticism seriously. Traditionally, the Oscar nominations and even ceremonies have been dominated by white males. Now, it is no longer the case. The women, people of colour, and LGBTQ people have greater representation. As one can see, the presenters’ list is quite diverse.

Meet our first 12 #Oscars presenters! And tune in on Sunday, March 4, to watch the show live.http://t.co/HSdqhSEXN4 pic.twitter.com/BE9jyuzBoM — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 16, 2018

Rachel Morrison, the brilliant cinematographer responsible to shoot Black Panther, has been nominated for her work in Netflix’s Mudbound. She is, unbelievably, the first woman to be nominated for best cinematography in the history of the Academy. Also, Jordan Peele is only the fifth black director to be nominated for best director. Oscar 2018 ceremony will be broadcast live on March 4.

(With AP inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd