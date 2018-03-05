Oscars 2018: Best moments from the 90th Academy Awards

Frances McDormand, Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo del Toro gave us some of the best moments at Oscars 2018. Frances McDormand, Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo del Toro gave us some of the best moments at Oscars 2018.

The 90th Academy Awards were quite a show this year. With a list of nominations that was surprisingly quite inclusive, this show celebrated the best of movies of 2018. Jimmy Kimmel hosted for the second time and the show was held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

To avoid goof ups, like the envelope confusion that happened last year, the Academy tried something different this year. The presenters carried envelops that were significantly larger in size as compared to previous years. Also, the front of the envelope carried the name of the category.

Here are some of the best moments from the 90th Academy Awards:

1. Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue took a dig at the sexual harassment scandal that has engulfed Hollywood for the past few months. He even went ahead and called the Oscar statue “the most beloved and respected man in Hollywood, and there’s a reason why – just look at him. Hands where you can see them, never says a rude word, and most importantly, no p**is at all. He is literally a statue of limitations – and that’s the kind of men we need more of in this town.”

Kimmel’s opening monologue wouldn’t be recorded in history as one of the best but it certainly deserves a mention as it was bold enough to address the biggest scandal that Hollywood has witnessed in its history.

2. Allison Janney has been a favourite at the awards season this year for her performance in I, Tonya. She won her first ever Oscar and started her speech with “I did it all by myself”. Of course, she was joking as she went on to thank her co-stars, the film’s team and her own team.

3. Maya Rudoplh and Tiffany Haddish were clearly the most entertaining presenters at the Oscars 2018. They came on the stage with their heels in their hands and sported some really comfortable looking shoes. They took a dig at the #OscarsSoWhite controversy and their humour lit up the room.

4. Jordan Peele’s speech after winning Best Original Screenplay was one of the best acceptance speeches of the night. “I knew if someone let me make this movie, then people would see it, and people would hear it,” Peele said. This was the only award that Get Out won and Jordan Peele made the most out of the opportunity he got on the Oscar stage.

5. The ‘In Memoriam’ segment at the 90th Academy Awards was quite moving as the Academy remembered all the actors and technicians whose contribution towards cinema will be treasured by the rest of the world. The Academy also remembered Indian actors Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor.

6. Frances McDormand won the Oscar for the Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Her speech was so powerful that after she was done, Kimmel quipped “She should get an Emmy for this Oscar speech”. Frances started the speech by thanking her family. She then said, “If I may so be honored to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight,” and created a historic moment at the Dolby Theatre.

“Meryl, if you do it everybody else will, come on. The filmmakers, the producers, the directors, the writers, the cinematographer, the composer, the songwriters, the designers. Come on!” she cheered. Meryl got up at once and this was one of the most beautiful moments of the evening when all the women who were acknowledged for their achievements in their respective fields got a chance to stand for each other.

7. Guillermo del Toro won the Best Director award for The Shape of Water and he proceeded to give an important speech. “I am an immigrant like Alfonso and Alejandro my compadres. The best thing our industry does is to help erase the lines in the sand when the world tries to make them deeper.” This was a significant moment in the social context as he highlighted that he was an immigrant and the audience followed this with a cheer.

