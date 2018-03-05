Oscars 2018: A review

The Oscars 2018 was the culmination of the awards season. The Oscars 2018 was the culmination of the awards season.

The Oscars 2018 was the culmination of the awards season that saw almost continued allegations of sexual misconduct against some of the most powerful people in the industry that buffeted Hollywood. While attendees had worn black at the Golden Globe awards, no such vestiary form of protest was planned at the Oscars. Probably just as well. Hollywood perhaps wanted to put all the unpleasantness behind.

The ceremony began with Sam Rockwell bagging an Oscar for his performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Great choice, though it may be controversial considering how many people were miffed at the arc of Rockwell’s character in the film and how he saw a quick transformation from a corrupt, White Supremacist cop to a kind man hell-bent on justice.

After that, Dunkirk took two quick Oscars, both for its audio, one for Sound Mixing and the other for Sound Editing. Well, sound was a huge part in making Dunkirk such an immersive triumph. Allison Janney grabbed the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in I, Tonya. I was hoping for Laurie Metcalf, but I can live with that. Coco grabbed the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Were you expected anything else? Well, keep dreaming. One of the best Pixar movies ever, Coco. And that is saying a lot.

Best Visual Effects went to Blade Runner 2049. I am a bit torn here. While Blade Runner 2049 was a gorgeously trippy film, War for the Planet of the Apes, with ultra-realistic visual effects and CGI, deserved it more in my opinion. It is sad that the Academy has consistently ignored Planet of the Apes series. Andy Serkis should have an Oscar just for continuously pushing boundaries in motion-capture technology. Best Film Editing goes to Dunkirk, and it was the film’s third award at the night.

Gary Oldman won the Oscar in the Best Actor category for his performance in Darkest Hour.

Best Adapted Screenplay went to Call Me By Your Name. Solid work by 90-year-old James Ivory, and well-deserved. Best Original Screenplay went to, surprisingly enough, Get Out. Not saying he did not deserve it. I am just surprised. Roger A Deakins, the legend who has worked in movies like The Shawshank Redemption and Fargo, finally takes an Oscar after 14th nominations. Blade Runner 2049 was a stunningly beautiful film, and you have this man to thank.

Best Original Score. Alexandre Desplat. Was there any doubt? The Shape of Water’s music is dreamy, in more ways than one, and melodious. Memorable, and independently listenable. “Remember Me” from Coco won in the Best Original Song category. Guillermo del Toro won in the Best Director category. I believe Nolan was snubbed, as in my opinion Dunkirk was the better directed film, even though I enjoyed The Shape of Water the most. But then, nobody can begrudge a man like del Toro, can they? He, more than most of his peers, understand the art that is filmmaking. I remember what he said when he won the Golden Globe in the same category last month. “Since childhood, I’ve been faithful to monsters. I have been saved and absolved by them, because monsters, I believe, are patron saints of our blissful imperfection, and they allow and embody the possibility of failing.”

Oldman the man! While I had my reservations about the film itself and how his character was written, Gary Oldman was phenomenal, like he always his. Frances McDormand! What an actor. Playing a badass, take-no-crap mother is not easy. You have to be a badass in real-life too. And McDormand is. “Well, I have a few things to say,” she mutters and asks every female nominee to stand up

The biggest award of the night went to Guillermo del Toro for his magical The Shape of Water. It was a hotly contested category, and any film would have won. del Toro has been making quality cinema for years, and it is only now that he is getting his due. Well-deserved.

Take a look at who won what at the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles:

BEST PICTURE – The Shape of Water

DIRECTING – Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE – Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE – Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – Allison Janney, I, Tonya

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY – Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY – Get Out, Jordan Peele

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM – A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM – Coco, Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson

ANIMATED SHORT FILM – Dear Basketball, Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE – Icarus, Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT – Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Frank Stiefel

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM – The Silent Child, Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

ORIGINAL SCORE – The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat

ORIGINAL SONG – “Remember Me” from Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

SOUND EDITING – Dunkirk, Alex Gibson and Richard King

SOUND MIXING – Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo

FILM EDITING – Dunkirk, Lee Smith

CINEMATOGRAPHY – Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins

VISUAL EFFECTS – Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover and Gerd Nefzer

PRODUCTION DESIGN – The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira

COSTUME DESIGN – Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING – Darkest Hour, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

