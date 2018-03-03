Oscars 2018: Five worst films to win Oscars

These films certainly did not deserve an Oscar award. These films certainly did not deserve an Oscar award.

It is that time of the year when fans of cinema sit before their television screens to witness whether their favourite film, director, actress, actor, and so forth will win the honours. Of course, I mean Oscars, alternatively called the Academy Awards, since the awards are bestowed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Winning an Oscar is a huge thing. Many good, talented actors and actresses consider themselves lucky just to be nominated.

But just like every institution in the history of humanity, the Academy is not perfect. Sometimes awards go to undeserving films and artists. After all, the jury is made up of human beings. While this is all very subjective that which movie deserves to win and which movie does not, most critics and audiences are often at loss to explain how this particular movie or actor could take home a glittering Oscar statuette. Sometimes bad movies win in categories that have nothing to do with their being bad. There is a raging debate as to whether a bad movie should be given an Oscar in categories in which might actually be good. The Academy would inevitably be honouring bad filmmaking.

Here are 5 movies that I think should never have won Oscars.

Suicide Squad: A mess of a film, Suicide Squad had great potential and should have been a great film. We will never know what really happened, but there are credible reports claiming that heavy studio interference killed it. Whatever happened, Suicide Squad is the only superhero film to have an Oscar since the time when shared universes were created. Yes, no Marvel Cinematic Universe film has an Oscar. Not a single one. Suicide Squad won the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Sigh. Suicide Squad is an Oscar-winning film. Let that sink in.

Forrest Gump: A lovely film, no doubt about that. But against this film were Pulp Fiction, Most Tarantino film of Quentin Tarantino and The Shawshank Redemption, considered by many as one of the best movies of all time. What gives?

Shakespeare in Love: This film’s win is often attributed to Harvey Weinstein’s lobbying. It may be the case, but how could anybody overlook Saving Private Ryan, now regarded as one of the best war films of all time?

Crash: Considered as the film that least deserved the Oscar for Best Picture, Crash won against the brilliant gay love story Brokeback Mountain. The Academy has made many mistakes, and this might be the biggest of them.

A Beautiful Mind: Russell Crowe’s performance is laudable in this film. But that can be said about almost every one of his performances. This confused muddle won against The Fellowship of the Ring that did the almost impossible task of bringing JRR Tolkien’s vast fantasy world to the big screen, and in such an epic fashion.

