Oscars 2017 top 6 moments: Sunny Pawar’s Simba moment to Viola Davis making history

89th Academy Award had everything to make it a commercial blockbuster — drama, love, horror, comedy, and more. The only thing missing was the physical presence of a villain. Jimmy Kimmel did compensate for this beautifully in his monologue that did not name any names but did draw the picture of a villain with little fingers and floppy orange hair beautifully. A certain Donald Trump was never mentioned as Kimmel asked Meryl Streep if she was wearing Ivanka.

Here are our favourite moments from the big night!

The big screw-up: Best Film of the year is La La Land, (oops… we meant to write Moonlight)

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were the presenters for this award and announced the winner to be La La Land. Some of us were happy, a few of us did not think this was a deserved win. And then, the producer of La La Land, Fred Berger announced that Moonlight was the winner and that this was not a joke. The proof? The envelope had the name Moonlight beautifully embossed on it. Too many things happened at once, the actor and director of Moonlight are shell-shocked, the audience is stunned and the host? Speechless. Jimmy Kimmel speechless for the first time.

Watch | The big bag Oscars 2017 blunder

Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue:

From thanking the POTUS by saying, “Remember last year when the Oscars seemed racist? That is gone because of him!” to burying the hatchet with Matt Damon over their faux-feud. This was a laugh a minute. “Tonight, in the spirit of bringing people together I would like to bury the hatchet with someone I’ve had disagreements with. When I first met Matt, I was the fat one. He’s a selfish person, and those who have worked with him, you know that. But he did something very unselfish: He produced Manchester by the Sea, and could have played the lead actor himself but he gave it to his childhood friend and made a Chinese ponytail movie instead. And that movie, The Great Wall, went on to lose $80 million.”

He also put one of the actors in the place she deserved by talking about how she has stood the test of time with her “uninspiring” and “overrated” performances. About the same time that Meryl Streep hid her face from the camera. (Really cute you guys. Very subtle indeed). She also asked if she was wearing Ivanka? Now, Karl Lagerfeld would really like an answer to that.

Watch | Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue

When Mahershala Ali won for Actor in Supporting Role:

He won the award and when he stood in front of the mike to give his speech, he said, “My Grandma would want me to button up.” Light hearted indeed. But, as he continued, it was moving. He thanked his director, his teacher for explaining that this is not just about him, but a service to many others. His win left us feeling tingled all over.

Watch | Mahershala’s acceptance speech

When Viola Davis made a beautiful speech about her first Oscar:

One of the most sensational speeches was made by Viola Davis, who was nominated for her role in Fences and won the award for Best Supporting Actor.

She said, “Graveyard. When people ask what kind of stories do you want to tell Viola. I tell them, exhume those bodies, those dreams. The ones that didn’t come to fruition, people who fell in love and lost. I became an artist and thank god I did because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live life.” Goosebumps…

Watch | Viola’s acceptance speech

Candy showers, goosebumps, doughnuts and coffee

Jimmy Kimmel made candy rain down from the ceiling. He made the stars of Hollywood close their eyes and wish. And ta da… we saw the candy rain down from nowhere (the ceiling).

Watch | It rains candies

Sunny Pawar and Jimmy Kimmel ‘Roar’

Sunny Pawar, who impressed everyone with his performance in Lion, was approached by Jimmy Kimmel. Jimmy went to Sunny and asked him of he has watched The Lion King. The child actor tells him, yes, he has.

Watch | Sunny Pawar and Jimmy Kimmel reenact a scene from The Lion King

After this, one of the most adorable Oscar moments unfolded. They reenacted the iconic roar scene from the animated film. Kimmel, who had parachuted candies for the Hollywood audience, had them flying down from the ceiling again, especially for Sunny.

