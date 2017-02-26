Oscars 2017: The best of animation go head to head for the award

The best animated movies which brought out the kids within us. The best animated movies which brought out the kids within us.

Animated movies bring out the child in us. They leave us smiling, with a strange sense of comfort. Isn’t that why theatres were crowded by adults when Finding Dory released? Because kids who watched Finding Nemo wanted to relive that experience? We got to know how Dory learnt to speak whale too. That’s entirely different, though. This year’s animation movies was entertaining, heartbreaking, soul-lifting and funny. We had Finding Dory, Kung Fu Panda 3, Storks, Trolls, Ice Age: Collision Course and more. However, the Best Animated Feature Films are as below.

Kubo and the Two Strings

Kubo and the Two Strings is about a kid, who lives on the mountain top of a village with his mother. A kid, who loves narrating stories with the help of origami, a kid who is not allowed to stay out after the dark because of his evil relatives, a kid who misses his father.

He is missing an eye, and if his second eye is also taken away by his mother’s sisters or his maternal grandfather, Kubo will become immortal (Don’t you think this is a little too gory?). Neither Kubo nor his mum wants this to happen. Kubo loses his mother when one day he stays out late trying to reconnect with his dad. His evil aunts find him and when Kubo’s mother tries to fend them off, she loses her life. Kubo then tries to live on his own with the help of a charmed monkey, however, is captured by Raiden, his grandfather. While the plot is quite unusual (didn’t I tell you about stringing hair?), what wins the fans over is the visuals and the music. Watching this movie is quite an exciting ride!

Moana



Moana’s trailer has been one of the cutest animation trailers ever. Remember the baby trying discovering the ocean waves for the first time? That was adorable. The movie itself was inspired by Polynesian legends about Maui – a demigod. In fact, the movie is about a ‘hero’ who would travel to find the ancient demigod Maui to save the peaceful island from an oncoming danger.

Maui, the shapeshifting demigod with an affinity for wind has to work together with Moana, Ocean’s best friend to succeed at their mission. Dwayne Johnson’s voice is the perfect fit for the demigod and the movie itself was a mix of humour, drama and adorable friendship (or what Maui thought was Moana crushing on him).

My Life as a Zucchini

Zucchini’s mum loved beer and she made nice mashed potatoes. Sometimes, Zucchini even had fun with her. But he is an orphan and is taken to a home where there are other kids. Initially, they make fun of him and his appearance. One day, though, the bully boy Simon steals his kite. They become fast friends after a muddy brawl over the kite. It is some time later that a girl comes to the orphanage and her name is Camille. Simon and Zucchini learn that Camille’s father shot her mother and she is under the care of her aunt, whom she hates. You see, her aunt is cruel and the girl doesn’t want to live with her. Zucchini and the others make a plan to not let her go and they triumph. It is quite heartwarming to watch a timid kid make friends with other kids, to see him have fun like any regular boy and move ahead in life to find a home. The movie that was originally made in French was also submitted for the Best Foreign Language Film category.

The Red Turtle



The Red Turtle is different from the usual animated movies. It is intense, moving, sad and at some points, there is utter despair. A nameless man wakes up to find himself on a deserted island, his ship wrecked by the storm. He finds himself playing the survival game in a foreign land, trying to build a raft. However, every time, he tried to leave the island a Red Turtle destroys the raft. He returns to the island, with nothing to look forward to. He gets back at the turtle by hurting it and turning it on its back. The next day, his guilt gets the better of him and he returns to the turtle to feed it some fish, only to find the turtle dead. As he watches, the turtle turns into a woman. They eventually form a relationship and have a son, who has a unique relationship with the turtles in the island. A Tsunami hits and what happens after that is the crux.

Zootopia

Ever imagine a Lion befriending a deer? Zootopia is all about a gleaming city where predators and prey live a peaceful life together — quite civilised. Judy Hopps gets appointed as the first bunny cop ever. But despite being the valedictorian of her batch in the academy, she is on parking duty. After all, who would consider a cop seriously, if the said cop looked like a bunny? C’mon. Right? Wrong!

She proves everyone who thought she couldn’t be a real cop by taking on one of the toughest cases. She has to solve it within 48 hours or resign. She manages the feat, just in time with the help of the red fox, who also happens to be a small time con artist.

