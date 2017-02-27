Oscars 2017 screw-up on video: And the Oscar goes to La La Land… no, wait Moonlight

La La Land won Oscars 2017 best film. No, wait Moonlight did. Here’s the moment when 89th Academy Awards turned into Miss Universe redux. Let the jokes begin! La La Land won Oscars 2017 best film. No, wait Moonlight did. Here’s the moment when 89th Academy Awards turned into Miss Universe redux. Let the jokes begin!

The Best Film for the year 2017 is La La Land. Wait, no, its not. While the Oscars 2017 announcement was made that La La Land had not just won the film, but is only one of highest nominated and won film in the history of Oscars. There was a disruption at 89th Academy Awards, a huge one in fact. The presenter Warren Beatty had announced the award incorrectly. The envelope was apparently incorrect, and had Emma Stone’s name in it for winning Best Actress for La La Land. So the presenter, who was confused, assumed that the movie was La La Land. This was not a prank by Jimmy Kimmel, nope it was not.

“I want to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope and it said, “Emma Stone, La La Land.” That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny,” said Warren Beatty.

WATCH: ‘La La Land’ announced as #Oscars Best Picture winner, but only until a mistake is realized with ‘Moonlight’ being the real winner. pic.twitter.com/wYsUngcdwe — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

More laughter and shock followed when Jimmy Kimmel came out of nowhere and said, “Well, I don’t know what happened. I blame myself for this. Let’s remember it’s just an award show, we hate to see people disappointed but we got to see some extra speeches. We have some great movies. Um, I knew I would screw this show-up, I really did. … I promise I’ll never come back.” Moonlight’s makers then came on stage and said the win of their film “was not a joke”.

The correct envelope was then taken by the person who had just received the award to make the speech, when he realised that the Best Picture was Moonlight.

That is right. The film that people had been rooting for from the beginning, the film that gave us some of the best performance on screen, and the film that led to the first black Muslim actor winning an award for his performance.

It was chaos, as even the official Twitter handles, the media handles, and the general audience had all tweeted about La La Land winning the award in the race to be the first to tweet. Now, we see all the ‘correction’ tweets trending.

