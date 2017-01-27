Oscars 2017 Best Documentary (short) nominees: Searing tales reflecting the ongoing war. Watch them here

The 89th Academy Awards nominations in the Best Documentary (Short subject) category are Joe’s Violin, 4.1 Miles, Extremis, Watani – My Homeland, The White Helmets (Image: (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) The 89th Academy Awards nominations in the Best Documentary (Short subject) category are Joe’s Violin, 4.1 Miles, Extremis, Watani – My Homeland, The White Helmets (Image: (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Every year, besides honouring various notable celebrated actors and big releases of the year, the Academy Awards honour a short documentary. The best thing about these short films is their crisp storytelling and their ability of tackle issues of current relevance — sometimes calling attention to and exploring difficult dilemmas and at other times capturing incredible and touching real life stories.

Last year Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s short documentary “Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness” won the Academy Award and prompted many conversations about the practice of Honor killings in Pakistan and the toothless law against it until recently. It told the story of then 18-year old Saba who eloped to marry a man she loved but after her wedding, when her father called her home – supposedly to reconcile – he and his brother kidnapped her midway, beat her and shot her in the head. They attempted to dispose of her presumed dead body by putting it in a bag and throwing it into the river. Saba amazingly survived, but a loophole existing in Pakistan’s legal system until October 2016 allowed perpetrators of ‘Honor crime’ to walk free if they are ‘forgiven’ by the victim or on behalf of the dead victim by the family and hence most never face legal action. Hence Saba too was pressured by her family into ‘forgiving’ her assailant father and uncle. The movie’s Oscar win prompted Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, to reiterate his government’s commitment to strengthen the law against Honor killings — which finally came to fruition in October last year. As the filmmaker herself expressed, that is a testament to the power of cinema.

The movies that earned the nomination in this category in 2017 are also similarly worth an exploration – the best part being that most of them are accessible for viewing and are generally less than 30 minutes long. Syria and refugees is understandably an overarching subject this time — concerning the subject of 3 of the 5 nominations.

Joe’s Violin [directed by Kahane Cooperman]

This short doc tells the remarkable story of a violin, which bonded two music lovers who are multiple generations apart in New York city. Joseph Feingold, a Polish-American holocaust survivor, grew up in Warsaw in a loving family where he grew up playing the violin. At age 17, when Poland was attacked by Germany, he was deported to a lab or camp in Siberia for 6 years. Upon being released, after the end of the war, he bought a violin from a flea market near a displaced persons camp in Frankfurt. Several decades later, as a nonagenarian, when his age no longer permitted him to play, he donated his cherished instrument in a local sharing drive and Brianna Perez, a young 14-year-old schoolgirl passionate about the violin, received it. Hence blossoms a delightful intergenerational friendship.

The full movie is also made available by the NewYorker at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8D5h_Y8N4tg&t=8s

4.1 Miles [directed by Daphne Matriazaki]

The Greek Lesbos island is a mere 4.1 miles stretch from the Turkish coast. With the Syrian war going on since the last few years – the once peaceful sea became choked with terrified adults and little children – refugees whom smugglers riskily set off into the sea on flimsy, rubber boats. Many are semi-drowned, unconscious or even dead by the time the coast guard vehicles get to them. Filmmaker Daphne Matziaraki follows a day’s activity of a Greek coast guard captain who has found himself suddenly charged with the task of rescuing thousands of lives who have escaped a war. What the film does is raise questions about our collective responsibility, says Matziaraki.

“We don’t all confront the refugee crisis with the same immediacy as the coast guard captain portrayed here. But as our world becomes more interconnected, and more violent, we do all face a choice — would we act as he does, to save the life of stranger? Or would we turn away?”, she writes in the New York Times.

While the trailer is unavailable, the full movie can be watched right away at http://www.nytimes.com/video/opinion/100000004674545/41-miles.html

Extremis [directed by Dan Krauss]

One of the most difficult decisions to make, if it comes to that, is whether to keep one’s loved ones attached to life support in the wait of an unlikely miracle or to let them go naturally, without prolonging the suffering when there is no realistic chance of recovery. Extremis, a Netflix documentary, takes a look at the harrowing choices that doctors, patients and their families must sometimes confront in hospital ICU units. Doctors often have a different point of view, as they can usually see through the stark reality of the situation before the patients and the family members can, but it is easy for nobody. The 24-minute film mainly follows two ICU patients at the Highland Hospital in Oakland, California, along with their families and their palliative care specialist – while addressing the difficult issues of who ought to make the decision of whether and if to withdraw support and when is the right time.

The full movie is available on Netflix.

Watani – My Homeland [directed by Marcelo Mettelsiefen]

We heard about the 1 million refugees that Germany opened its doors to in 2015. But how prolonged wars affect children and tear families apart is perhaps a grief that few who haven’t gone through it can imagine. In brief news flashes, peoples of the world got to know of the life-threatening situation of Syrians who over the years have been forced to leave their homes and their country in order to survive. This documentary short, which follows four Syrian siblings from Aleppo — Mohammed, 12; Helen, 10; Farah, 7 and Sara, 4 — and their parents, is shot over three years between 2013 and 2015. In this period, the children’s father is captured by ISIS and they are forced to flee their hometown and country, ending up in Germany. The full movie is not readily available for viewing at the moment but would be something to look out for. A part of it can be seen at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VngLCfQEnJg

The White Helmets [directed by Orlando von Einsiedel]

The Syrian Civil Defence, also known as The White Helmets, have been hailed as rescuers and first-responders to casualties trapped in building rubble in the wake of constant air strikes taking place in areas controlled by anti-government forces. The documentary provides a glance into the lives of some of its members — brave, regular people who practised common professions such as building and tailoring in their pre-war lives and then came together to respond to emergencies that became an everyday occurrence in certain regions of Syria. Yet the risk to their own lives is no less than any other and at times they must leave loved ones behind in the way of danger – not knowing if there will be a tomorrow.

The full 41-minute movie is available on Netflix.

Happy Watching!

