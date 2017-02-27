Latest News

Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra, Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson have a moment on the red carpet, see pics

Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra hit the red carpet and the Baywatch star has kept is simple. Here's the actor with The Rock.

Written by Kriti Sonali | New Delhi | Updated: February 27, 2017 7:59 am
Oscars 2017: From Priyanka Chopra's red carpet look to her candit moment with Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson, find out all. Oscars 2017: From Priyanka Chopra’s red carpet look to her candid moment with Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson, here’s all.

The wait is over and Priyanka Chopra, our desi girl, is here at the Oscars 2017’s red carpet. The actor is seen in a daring Ralph & Russo ensemble. The actor is all set to make her Hollywood debut in the feature film with Baywatch, starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson this summer, and the duo were seen together at the red carpet. Priyanka, who knows how much her fans seek for updates, kept us posted with all that she did before this stunning appearance of hers.

Priyanka Chopra shared a boomerang video with the caption, “Quick break from shooting Quantico… #Oscars,” and with it, we got a glimpse of what she is dressed in for the 89th Academy Awards.

Not only this, she also shared a picture as she was getting dressed for the night. She then shared a picture with the caption, “Oscars prep! 💯twinning with @mubinarattonsey @patidubroff @lacyredway here we go.”

See Priyanka Chopra and her Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson at Oscars 2017’s red carpet:

Also see pics of Priyanka Chopra at Oscars 2017’s red carpet:

See Priyanka Chopra’s latest posts, before her Oscars 2017 appearance:

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra, shared pictures as she attented a pre-Oscars party. And thus she shared a picture with the caption, “Squad Goals #ManPower #GlamSquad @sirjohnofficial @castillo_13 @kevinmichaelericson #chanel always,” and another one with the caption, “Thank u @chanelofficial #charlesfinch @georginachapmanmarchesa and #harveywinestein what an epic evening! #PreOscars.” And this is how we knew that she too was enjoying the pre-Oscar parties.

And a few more pics of Priyanka Chopra, from pre-Oscars 2017 parties:

 

Watch | Priyanka Chopra is all smiles at the Red Carpet

 

Also, thanks to a few fan clubs, we also got to see that our two global stars, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra partied together too. Yes! you read that right. Deepika and Priyanka were seen in one frame, at a pre-Oscars party.

See Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra’s pic together:

This is the second year that Priyanka is seen at the biggest award night for Hollywood. Last year, she not only attended the ceremony but even presented an award with actor Liev Schreiber.

