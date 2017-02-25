Oscars 2017: How and where to watch the 89th Academy Awards live in India

The 89th Academy Awards will air live on Monday, February 27, 2017. The 89th Academy Awards will air live on Monday, February 27, 2017.

The 89th Academy Awards will be held at Dolby Theatres, Los Angeles on February 26. To watch Oscars 2017, tune in to Star Movies, Star Movies HD, and Star Movies Select HD channels depending on your subscriptions.

Time: The live show will be broadcast on Monday, February 26, 2017, at 5.30 am (yes, that is before the sun rises).

There is also a repeat telecast at 9 pm for those who would love to see the winners collect their Oscars but would love to skip the red carpet shenanigans.

This time, the show will be hosted by the veteran late night show host, Jimmy Kimmel. He has also hosted the Emmys twice and the VMA as well. The attendees look forward to quite a gala time with this comedian and his all time enemy Matt Damon (more like all time friend) in the same room.

Presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Leonardo Di Caprio, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson and Dakota Johnson.

John Legend will be performing the popular numbers “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars” from La La Land. Justin Timberlake will perform “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from Trolls. The others performances include Auli’i Cravalho and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana and Sting’s “The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story.

As of February 12, 2017, Hidden Figures which has been nominated under three categories has had a good run at the North America Box Office, in fact, even better than Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s La La Land. The musical has been nominated under 14 categories. Moonlight, the film that stands second, with 8 nominations, however, stood last when it came to collection.

