Oscars 2017: Halle Berry, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Evans and more announced as presenters

As the 89th Academy Awards is round the corner, here we have the second slate of presenters, who are set to take the stage on that big night. According to the official page of the Oscars, producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd recently announced the names on the second list, which include past Oscar winners and nominees- Halle Berry, Jamie Dornan, Chris Evans, Gael García Bernal, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Johnson, Shirley MacLaine, Kate McKinnon and Hailee Steinfeld.

“These actors are why we love to go to the movies,” said De Luca and Todd, adding, “From blockbusters to art house films, these artists deliver every time and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the 89th Oscars stage.”

The first group of presenters was revealed on February 1, which has last year’s Best actor and actress Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson, along with supporting actor and actress award recipients Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander, respectively.

So far this year industry awards from the Producers Guild and now the DGA have gone to La La Land, a musical set in Los Angeles starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone which now appears to be the odds-on Oscars favorite. The Oscars will be handed out in Hollywood on Feb. 26 to producers, directors, actors and actresses in a star-studded television show viewed around the world and among the most-watched TV programs in the United States.

In addition to film directors, the DGA also handed out television honors. Becky Martin won for best TV comedy direction for Veep, while Miguel Sapochnik won the award for TV drama series for Game of Thrones. Directors for both shows won the same categories a year ago. Steven Zaillian took the prize for television movie or mini-series for the drama The Night Of, while directors of Saturday Night Live and the 70th annual Tony awards won the variety/talk series and variety/talk specials categories, respectively.

The Oscars 2017, to be hosted by Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on February 26 from Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.