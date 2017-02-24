Oscars 2017: From Lion to La La Land, films vying for best picture award

Oscars 2017: Are you keeping your fingers crossed for your favourite movie to win. Oscars 2017: Are you keeping your fingers crossed for your favourite movie to win.

A film often remains incomplete if it is not garnished with a little bit of drama, love, comedy and that unexpected twist. While some prefer serious blood-spilling action along with it, others choose to watch something a little more non-violent. A variety of films from different genres has managed to receive nominations for Oscars 2017. But who will get the nod at the 89th Academy Awards?

Arrival



Arrival was a heartfelt alien contact movie that communicates spectacular ideas. For the first time probably, aliens were not the stereotyped creatures with abnormally large eyes and head size. The science fiction drama is dreamy that will slightly freak you out. It skirts the edge of absurdity and has a message of hope amid loss.

Fences

Fences is a film which alongside Moonlight, Hidden Figures and Birth of a Nation help ensure that the OscarSoWhite debate doesn’t happen this time round. Denzel Washington’s film Fences offers meat for moviegoers hungry for a good watch at the theatres.

Hacksaw Ridge



Hacksaw Ridge tells the true story of Desmond T. Doss, a conscientious objector who joins the army to become a medic. He gets bullied for refusing to hold a gun and perform any kind of violent activities and survives with his values.

Hell Or High Water

Two brothers — Toby and Tanner — come together to rob branch after branch of the bank that is foreclosing on their family land. Hell Or High Water is the kind of movie that makes you fall in love all over again and it is almost difficult to realise when exactly you get so attached to each and every part of the conversation that it almost feel like as if it is your own.

Hidden Figures



Hidden Figures is the untold story of Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history.

La La Land



After a long time, the audience witnessed a film that told a love story without a happy ending but you probably went home feeling cheerful anyway. None of the characters had any heavy witty dialogues. It was just frames and expressions which told a love story.

Lion



Lion tells the tale of a five-year-old child who gets lost on a train away from family and home. He survives alone in Kolkata and gets adopted by an Australian couple. Twenty-five years later, he comes back to look for his lost family with the help of technology.

Manchester By The Sea



The life of loner Lee Chandler suddenly changes one winter when he gets a call from his hometown only to hear about his brother’s death and that he is the closest relative who can take care of his 16-year-old nephew. The burden of sorrowful news does not just end there. His return to his past life re-opens more tragedies.

Moonlight



Moonlight can be called one of the novel cinemas with refreshing ideas portraying contemporary African American life. It is an intensely personal and poetic meditation on identity, family, friendship, and love, Moonlight reverberates with deep compassion and universal truths.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd