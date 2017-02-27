Oscars 2017: Dev Patel attends Oscars with mother, thanks Lion child star Sunny Pawar, see pics

Oscars 2017: Dev Patel, who was nominated in the best supporting actor category at the 89th Academy Awards for Lion, made the Oscar ceremony a family affair as he arrived here with mother Anita Patel. Oscars 2017: Dev Patel, who was nominated in the best supporting actor category at the 89th Academy Awards for Lion, made the Oscar ceremony a family affair as he arrived here with mother Anita Patel.

Indian-origin actor Dev Patel, who was nominated in the best supporting actor category at the 89th Academy Awards for “Lion”, made the Oscar ceremony a family affair as he arrived here with mother Anita Patel. Cladded in a white Tuxedo, the 26-year-old star was looking every bit a charming gentleman. Patel’s mother complimented him well in a black sari with minimal make-up.

Directed by Garth Davis, the true-life inspired movie is based on Saroo Brierley, an Australian-Indian, who tries to find his lost family in India through the help of Google map. “It’s mind-blowing. It’s amazing I’m with my mother and this is very very beautiful and special moment. I’m still trying to absorb it,” Patel said on red carpet.

The actor even thanked child star Sunny Pawar, who played young Saroo in the movie, saying “He’s a really beautiful little soul and I’m grateful to him.”

Sunny attended the Hollywood’s biggest gala night in a black tuxedo and completed his look with green and yellow sneakers.

See pics of Dev Patel, mother Anita Patel, and Lion child star Sunny Pawar:

The eight-year-old kid was accompanied by his father and was seen mingling around with a lot of A-list celebrities and even clicked pictures with best actor nominee Andrew Garfield. Priyanka Bose, who essayed the role of Saroo’s mother, also stunned in an embellished, multi-color Vivienne Westwood gown.

Dev Patel lost the best supporting actor Academy Award to Moonlight star Mahershala Ali.

Ali, who won the award for his quiet yet powerful performance as Juan in the Barry Jenkins-directed movie, created a history by becoming the first Muslim to win an acting Oscar.

The 43-year-old actor, who was blessed with a baby girl recently, was presented the ceremony’s first trophy by last year’s best supporting actress winner, Alicia Vikander. Other nominees in the category were Jeff Bridges (“Hell or High Water”), Lucas Hedges (“Manchester by the Sea” and Michael Shannon (“Nocturnal Animals”).

Patel, who earned nominations in all the major awards this season, had won a BAFTA for his performance.