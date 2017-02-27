Oscars 2017: David Oyelowo on #Oscarssowhite, “We still have problems”

David Oyelowo arrives at the Oscars 2017. David Oyelowo arrives at the Oscars 2017.

Discussion about #Oscarssowhite is back again this year with David Oyelowo. We are witnessing varied nominations, however, David Oyelowo, who was nominated for Selwa in 2014, says that though there are positive changes, the industry still has to do away with a lot of things.

In conversation with Variety, the actor said, “I think the industry has progressed this year. But I have to see what happens next year because you know the infrastructural reasons why #Oscarssowhite for three years remains, you know the decision makers are not so diverse as the nominees you will see tonight. Until that really happens, we are going to have this. There are so many exclusions. We have real problems still when it comes to our industry truly reflecting the society we live in.”

This year the Academy Awards have begun. Among various nominations, Dev Patel and Sunny Pawar’s Lion is one of the most anticipated films, which is on the run under many categories. If Dev had or Sunny does manage to bag an award at the Oscars this year, it would be a first win for an Indian actor in the history of Indian cinema.

David Oyelowo on diversity in Hollywood: “We have real problems still.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rlMIUWkAag — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

Apart from that, La La Land, which swept the Golden Globe awards this year, has been nominated under several categories including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Film and others.

The Oscars 2017 is being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the show has already begun and the winners are being announced. Keep watching this space for more.

