Oscars 2017: Viola Davis bags award for Best Supporting actress. Here is complete list

As the 89th Academy Awards is finally up and running after a stunning red carpet walk, we reached the acme of the grand show to look at what bets and predictions have won the Oscars 2017 and which films’ crew and actors are flashing their gold statuettes with another brilliant acceptance speech.

With Dev Patel and Priyanka Chopra, Oscars got more interesting for India too as we sure got a more than one reason to tune into the show. While Dev Patel’s nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for Lion, Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet.

From record-breaking nominations of 14 slots for La La Land to a likely shift of focus from the ghosts of #OscarsSoWhite this year, the Academy committee has upped the excitement by leaps and bounds in this edition.

Keeping the trend, set by Meryl Streep at the Golden Globe Award 2017, in mind, expecting a ‘political’ wave at the 89th Annual Academy Awards is inevitable.

The La La Land or the Moonlight? Ryan Gosling or Denzel Washington? Emma or Isabelle? The answers to all questions are revealed and here is the complete list of the winners:

# Best supporting actress

— WINNER: Viola Davis (Fences)

— Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

— Nicole Kidman (Lion)

— Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

— Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

# Best sound mixing

— Arrival

WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge

— La La Land

— Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

— 13 Hours

# Best sound editing

WINNER: Arrival

— Deepwater Horizon

— Hacksaw Ridge

— La La Land

— Sully

# Best documentary

— Fire at Sea

— I Am Not Your Negro

— Life, Animated

WINNER: OJ: Made in America

— 13th

# Best costume design

— Allied

WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

— Florence Foster Jenkins

— Jackie

— La La Land

#Oscars for best Makeup & Hairstyling goes to Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson for Suicide Squad.

# Best supporting actor

— WINNER: Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

— Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

— Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)

— Dev Patel (Lion)

— Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

