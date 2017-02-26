Oscars 2017: Can Dev Patel win an Academy Award for Lion?

Dev Patel, who has Indian origins, has come a long way since starting as a teenager in Slumdog Millionaire. Dev Patel, who has Indian origins, has come a long way since starting as a teenager in Slumdog Millionaire.

Dev Patel is nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for his film Lion, at the 89th Academy Awards this year. He is competing with a list of brilliant actors including Mahershala Ali, Jeff Bridges, Michael Shannon and Lucas Hedges. Winning in this category is definitely a challenge for Dev Patel, as the current favourite is Mahershala Ali, who has given a stunning performance in Moonlight. However, both Mahershala and Dev are non-white actors and champion the Oscars diversity cause. Lion is also got huge adulation and love at various film festivals.

Dev, who has Indian origins, has come a long way since starting as a teenager in Slumdog Millionaire. He has completely transformed himself in Lion. He has also won a BAFTA for the film and has got rave reviews from critics too. A lot of people in India would be expecting and hoping for Dev to win an Oscar on Sunday night. There is no doubt that Dev has given a stunning performance in Lion.

The movie rides on the arresting performance by child star Sunny Pawar too. Yet, Dev Patel somehow becomes important in this gripping tale of longing and reunion. As a grown-up Saroo Brierley, Dev beautifully brings the emotional dilemma on screen. Dev, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, spoke about his role, “Just as a person, this is probably the most nourishing experiences I had on a film set working with Nicole Kidman and Garth Davis. I love going to India, there are so many people on the sets and there’s so much energy. I loved that experience.”

