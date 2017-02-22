Oscars 2017: All nominated movies available at a click

Oscar nominated films are available on streaming sites like Netflix, Amazon Prime and more. Oscar nominated films are available on streaming sites like Netflix, Amazon Prime and more.

With just about a week left before the 89th Academy Awards, almost all the Oscar nominated movies will be made available online from Tuesday for movie enthusiasts. If you also happen to love Oscar pool, watching it beforehand will be of great help. About 62 films were nominated including the animated shorts, out of which, 45 will be made available to viewers online. 16 of the feature films though have to be caught on the silver screen, which includes films like La La Land, Silence, Fences, Hidden Figures and more.

All one needs is to take subscription of streaming sites like Amazon Prime, HBO now, Netflix and HULU and rent the movie of your choice.

From the weekend collections of the Oscar-nominated films in India, it looks like the reception to the English films has been half-hearted. According to Livemint, films like Moonlight, Silence and Hidden Figures have only managed to collect less than Rs 50 lakhs each despite the films having received rave reviews from critics.

Watching movies like Sparrows, submitted by Iceland would be more interesting. For movie buffs, the Best Foreign Language Film category will be the mother lode of treasures. About 60 countries have submitted films for the Best Foreign Language Film category 2017, including India. Visaranai, a Tamil film directed by Vetrimaaran and produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Studios was India’s official entry and is another must watch. However, it has not made it to the nominees’ list.

For starters, Australia’s submission Tanna can be rented from one of the streaming sites, similar to Sweden’s submission titled A Man called Ove. We might be going for a movie marathon — home theatre, butter popcorn and cold coffee, you know the works. So relax on your couch and delight yourself with a wide range of choices. Happy screen time!

