Oscar winner Casey Affleck opens about sexual harassment allegations

After facing a lot of backlash for winning the Best Actor at 2017 Oscars, actor Casey Affleck has finally responded on the sexual harassment allegations against him. The 41-year-old, recently in an interview with Boston Globe, said that people do not know really what happened. Also, both the sides in the case are prohibited from commenting, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

“I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else,” he said.

“There’s really nothing I can do about it. Other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time,” addressing the people who condemn him. Affleck, denied all the allegations against him and settled the lawsuit out of court.

For the uninitiated, in 2010 two women working on Affleck’s experimental film ‘I’m Still Here,’ filed sexual harassment suits against him. One of the women claimed that Affleck crawled into her bed, without her consent while she was asleep and pressured the other woman to stay in his hotel room and “violently grabbed [her] arm in an effort to intimidate her into staying.”

On a related note, Casey Affleck won Best Actor in a Leading Role, for ‘Manchester by the Sea,’ at 2017 Academy Awards.