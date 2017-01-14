Oscar takes an elitist approach, it maintains prejudice: Vin Diesel

Vin had openly stated how irrelevant Oscars would be if Fast and Furious 7 doesn’t win the best picture Vin had openly stated how irrelevant Oscars would be if Fast and Furious 7 doesn’t win the best picture

He is the top-notch action star of Hollywood. His films’ box-office returns easily hits the rooftop making them one of the highest earning blockbusters. And needless to say, he is one of the highest paid superstars in the west. Yet Vin Diesel doesn’t have an Oscar to his credit.

And that is a bias many action films and action superstars have faces not just in the West but even closer home in India. Vin had openly stated how irrelevant Oscars would be if Fast and Furious 7 doesn’t win the best picture. And he definitely has a point in calling Oscar elitist for ignoring actors who entertain the masses.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Vin said, “I don’t think Oscars have gotten around to processing the fact that performers in action films can give performances. There is a prejudice there. I remember working with a director called Sidney Lumet on a film called Find me Guilty and he talked about that prejudice. He would often say there is a prejudice against beautiful women in Hollywood and that beautiful women would be less likely to get accolades.”

Elaborating on why he finds Oscar elitist, Vin said, “The term didn’t exist and it was something that came out in the 80s with Arnold and Sly (Sylvester Stallone). So it’s a relatively new term. I don’t think Oscars have caught up to that yet. So they still maintain a little prejudice. So it’s kind of preposterous because what other movie would make you feel like Furious 7 did. However, I don’t make my movies for accolades. I make my movies for people. I don’t carry an elitist approach to movies. I make my movies for everyone. And I want to offer an escapism to everyone. Not take an elitist approach like the Oscar so often does.”

Vin is currently in India to promote his next film XXX: Return of Xander Cage which opened in few select cinema halls across India today. The movie will release all over India tomorrow.