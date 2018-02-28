Oscars 2018: Ten award-winning tracks you should hear ASAP

Breakfast at Tiffany’s and La La Land won Best Original Song for the years 1962 and 2017 Breakfast at Tiffany’s and La La Land won Best Original Song for the years 1962 and 2017

More often than not, music forms an important part of the narrative in movies. Setting the tone and pace of the plot, informing in its own subtle way about the characters. The Academy Award for Best Original Song was a category that was introduced in 1934. The awards are given to those tracks that have a great mix of melody, rhythm and lyrics. Naturally, to narrow down to just ten songs for the purpose of this particular listicle was not an easy task, and which obviously means that there are songs that I very much wanted to include, but had to overlook to keep it short. So, here are my top ten Oscar-winning tracks of all time (in no particular order):

Moon River

If you are an Audrey Hepburn fan or if you’ve watched the charming little romantic comedy called Breakfast at Tiffany’s, then you will remember this song. “Moon River” was awarded an Oscar for Best Original Song (1961).

When Holly Golightly (played by Hepburn) strums her guitar and begins to sing in her haunting and lovely voice, “Moon River”, you know hearts will beat, sigh and hum their own tiny tunes.

The song was composed by Henry Mancini and the lyrics were penned by Johnny Mercer. Oh, and it also won the 1962 Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Fame

It is very unlikely that one could be a movie buff, and not have heard “Fame” somewhere, sometime. The song, over the years, has gained an iconic status, with its oft-quoted lyric, “Fame, I’m gonna live forever, baby remember my name”. Fame is essentially a pop song that became a hit once it was released as the theme song to the TV series and film Fame. The music was composed by Michael Gore, and the lyrics were written by Dean Pitchford. Fame was performed by Irene Cara and won an Oscar in 1981.

Take My Breath Away

Yes, it can be cheesy, but who said cheesy can’t be good? And the slow beats, building up the intensity of the lyrics; solid old-school romance right there. The song was written by Italian DJ Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock for the Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun. The track was performed by the band Berlin. It won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 1987

Streets of Philadelphia

I was bruised and battered, I couldn’t tell what I felt

I was unrecognizable to myself

I saw my reflection in a window, I didn’t know my own face

Oh brother are you gonna leave me wastin’ away

On the Streets of Philadelphia

The song starts powerfully and finishes just as wonderfully. Not once does The Boss, Bruce Springsteen’s smooth voice feels like it’s straining to deliver something so emotionally laden. Written and performed by Springsteen for Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington’s award-winning feature Philadelphia, it was released as a single in 1994. It also won four Grammy Awards, Song of the Year, Best Rock Song, Best Rock Vocal Performance, Solo, and Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television. In the music video, both Springsteen and Hanks feature.

For All We Know

The soft rock song “For All We Know” was written for the 1970 film Lovers and Other Strangers. The track is gentle, lovely and warm. The kind of song you would ideally want to listen to on a particularly cold night. With music by Fred Karlin and lyrics by Robb Wilson and Arthur James, the song was originally performed by Larry Meredith. It won the Academy Award in 1971.

I Just Called to Say I Love You

The love ballad for ages. Stevie Wonder’s classic song is a favourite of many. So many, that people now consider it to be just another sappy love song on everyone’s playlist. But Wonder’s song is simple and it says what it wants to say, to tell the special someone that the singer loves her. The song was a part of the soundtrack of the movie The Woman in Red. It didn’t top 19 charts for no good reason. “I Just Called to Say I Love You” won an Oscar in 1985.

We Belong Together

The song featured in the 2010 movie Toy Story 3. It was written, composed and performed by Randy Newman. Breezy, sunny and a bundle of joy, the track was instantly hummable, which is the case with most Randy Newman songs. Newman won the Oscar for the song in 2011, and the artist made one of the funniest speeches in Oscar history as he said that he didn’t want to thank people as it made for bad television. Always such a delight.

The Weary Kind

A country song, finally. And what a song, what voice, and such a haunting melody to go with it too. Lethal combination. The lyrics feature all the good things that country tracks are known for– Trucks, highways and the guitar. The song was a part of the soundtrack of Crazy Heart and was performed by Jeff Bridges and Colin Farrell in the movie. It was written for the film by Ryan Bingham and T Bone Burnett and took home the Oscar in 2010.

Falling Slowly

“Falling Slowly” is a song from the musical drama Once. The lyrics talk about characters’ love for each other, their mutual indecision and their dreams. Basically “Falling Slowly” best describes the film. It won the Oscar in 2008. The music and lyrics of the track were written and composed by the actors of Once, Glen Hansard, and Marketa Irglova.

City of Stars

The La La Land song won the Oscar last year, and it’s not difficult to see why. The track resonates with a lot of people as it speaks about ambitions, desires, and love. And of course, the melody is as pretty as they come. The music was composed by Justin Hurwitz and the lyrics were penned by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The track was performed by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in the movie.

