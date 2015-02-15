Presents Latest News

Oscar nominees to get USD 20K worth mind reading sessions

Stars nominated in acting and directing categories at the 87th Academy Awards will be gifted USD 20,000 certificate for a session of mind reading techniques.

By: Press Trust of India | Los Angeles | Updated: February 20, 2015 7:21 pm
The session is a part of the Oscar nominee gift bag, which also includes a train ride through the Rockies and a year's worth of All-Audi A4 rentals. The session is a part of the Oscar nominee gift bag, which also includes a train ride through the Rockies and a year’s worth of All-Audi A4 rentals.
Related News

Stars nominated in acting and directing categories at the 87th Academy Awards will be gifted USD 20,000 certificate for a session of mind reading techniques.

The session is a part of the Oscar nominee gift bag, which also includes a train ride through the Rockies and a year’s worth of All-Audi A4 rentals reported TMZ.

Author Olessia Kantor, the woman behind the mind-reading session, said she will fly out to the celebrities’ location and analyse their dreams/horoscopes.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 02: Latest News