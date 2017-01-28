Oscar-nominated film Moonlight gets February release date in India

This image released by A24 Films shows Alex Hibbert in a scene from the film, “Moonlight.” Nominees for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (David Bornfriend/A24 via AP) This image released by A24 Films shows Alex Hibbert in a scene from the film, “Moonlight.” Nominees for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (David Bornfriend/A24 via AP)

Oscar-nominated Hollywood film “Moonlight” is set to release in India next month. The Barry Jenkins directorial will hit the Indian screens on February 17, read a statement from PVR Pictures, which is bringing the movie to India. It is adapted from the short play “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue”. Starring Trevante Rhodes André, the film touches the subjects of race, sexuality, masculinity, identity and isolation.

Moonlight is the story of a young man’s struggle to find himself. It is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love, while grappling with his own sexuality.

For the first time, Academy Awards nominations were announced via live streaming on oscar.com. This is a departure from the traditional way of announcing nominations through news conferences. La La Land leads the nominations by getting 14 nods from the Academy this year followed by Arrival ( 8) and Moonlight (8). Dev Patel has got a nomination for Best Supporting actor for his performance in film Lion. As expected, both Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling have secured nominations in Best Actor and Best Actress categories.

Meryl Streep has got a nomination for her performance in Florence Foster Jenkins. Well, Oscars are not so white this year. Several non-white actors have won nominations this year including Dev Patel(Lion), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Viola Davis( Fences), Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Octavia Spencer(Hidden Figures), Ruth Negga(loving) and Denzel Washington(Fences). There were usual surprise and snubs also. Amy Adams who got a huge appreciation for her performance in Arrival didn’t get a nomination in Best Actress in a leading role category.