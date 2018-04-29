Oscar-nominated director Michael Anderson dies at 98

Filmmaker Michael Anderson passes away at 98. Filmmaker Michael Anderson passes away at 98.

British director Michael Anderson, who received an Oscar nomination for Around the World in 80 Days and later helmed the cult sci-fi classic Logans Run, has died. He was 98.

Anderson, who also demonstrated a command of war films by directing The Dam Busters (1955), The Yangtse Incident (1957) and Operation Crossbow (1965), died on Wednesday in Vancouver, a spokeswoman for his family said, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

His stepdaughter, Laurie Holden, has appeared as recurring characters on TV series such as The X-Files, The Shield, The Walking Dead and The Americans. Anderson is also survived by his third wife, actress Adrianne Ellis. Two of his sons followed him into show business: character actor Michael Anderson Jr. played the brother of John Wayne and Dean Martin in The Sons of Katie Elder (1965) and Doc in Logan’s Run, and David Anderson, served as an assistant director on three James Bond films.

Anderson’s autobiography, titled Directed by…, is soon to be published.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App