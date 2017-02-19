Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon’s feud continues to leave us in splits. Watch videos

When Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon went to couples therapy. When Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon went to couples therapy.

Bourne series actor Matt Damon has been nominated for his film Manchester by the Sea under the Best Picture category in the 89th Academy Award and the host this year is Jimmy Kimmel. We think, this could be one of the biggest reasons to watch the Oscars because as you all know, these two stars have the longest standing feud (read, fake feud) in the industry. It all started in 2005, when Jimmy Kimmel apologised to Damon, because the show ran out of time. He would say, “Apologies to Matt Damon, we ran out of time,” and it happened for quite sometime before Matt Damon started to wonder why.

In fact, quite recently, Matt Damon sneaked onto Jimmy Kimmel Live! show. The Oceans 12 actor taunted the host post the Patriots win in the Super Bowl by dressing up as Tom Brady, the American football quarterback. When Kimmel got suspicious that the footballer was hesitant in removing his headgear, he removed the helmet himself and found Matt Damon. Matt exclaimed, “I did it” — he thought he made it to the show despite their ongoing feud. But Jimmy burst the actor’s perfect bubble by informing him that he is considered a guest only if he makes it to the couch. Matt Damon, doesn’t seem to care though. He popped open some champagne (which was meant to be served to Emma Stone, who happened to be the actual guest that night), and congratulated himself for making it out of the dressing room at last.

After this, Jimmy Kimmel’s interview to People magazine started to trend, where he said this about Matt Damon, “He’s nominated, unfairly obviously, for producing. You know he doesn’t produce anything — maybe he produces garbage at home. If he makes the mistake of entering that theater, it will be addressed, let’s put it that way. He should stay home on Oscar night.” The night could be rocky, or super hilarious — depends on how you see it!

Here are some of the most hilarious pranks that the two celebrities have pulled on each other so far!

Now tell us, aren’t you excited to watch what these two are going to do next? We are especially excited to see when Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel are on stage together.

