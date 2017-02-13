Oscar Award-winning director Danny Boyle spotted in Mumbai, see pics

Hollywood director Danny Boyle at a hotel in Juhu Mumbai after a private meeting with his movie actor Slum Dog Millionaire Rubina Ali | Express photo by Nirmal Harindran Hollywood director Danny Boyle at a hotel in Juhu Mumbai after a private meeting with his movie actor Slum Dog Millionaire Rubina Ali | Express photo by Nirmal Harindran

A few days before the Oscar ceremony is supposed to take place at Digital Dolby Studio, Hollywood director Danny Boyle was spotted at a hotel in Mumbai’s Juhu after a private meeting with actor Rubina Ali. The two had previously teamed for Slumdog Millionaire where Rubina had played young Latika, the girl who grew up in the slums of Mumbai. The young actor won many accolades for her performance on the international platform.

Whether Rubina and Danny will be teaming up again for another film is still speculation waiting to be confirmed. Meanwhile, we can only wonder if the director has come to India in search of another plot.

Other than Slumdog Millionaire, Danny Boyle had directed several other awards-winning films, which had also won the hearts of the audience and kept the viewers gripped till the end. 127 hours, Steve Jobs, Alien Love Triangle, Millions, A Life Less Ordinary and The Beach have been some of his other works that have done well in theatres.

Check out some of the pictures of Danny Boyle in Mumbai

Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 13th February 2017, Mumbai.

Danny Boyle posing for the camera.

Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 13th February 2017, Mumbai.

Danny Boyle arrives at a hotel in Mumbai

Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 13th February 2017, Mumbai.

What is the next film on Danny Boyle’s mind? Will it be partially based in India?

Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 13th February 2017, Mumbai.

Actor Rubina Ali was also spotted at the same place.

Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 13th February 2017, Mumbai.

We hope the actor and the director team up again!

Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 13th February 2017, Mumbai.

Even in her casual mode she seems ready to take over the world!

Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 13th February 2017, Mumbai.

But wait! Hasn’t she already done that?



Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 13th February 2017, Mumbai.

With all the speculation going on, we can’t wait for the director to give a final word about his visit. Was it a work trip or a vacation?

