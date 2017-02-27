Oscars 2017 flub again, in Memoriam section mentions producer who is alive

The Academy made an error when they used the photo of producer Jan Chapman while honouring costume designer Janet Paterson. The Academy made an error when they used the photo of producer Jan Chapman while honouring costume designer Janet Paterson.

Every year at the Oscars, the Academy holds a Memoriam for the actors, directors, producers, designers and other people who have left a mark in the film industry. At the 89th Academy Awards held today, late Indian actor, Om Puri had been remembered too. But the Academy made a humongous error when they used the photo of Australian producer Jan Chapman while honouring costume designer Janet Paterson in the segment.

In an email to Variety, the producer said that she was shocked when her photo was mistakenly used in the Memoriam montage. “I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson. I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up. I am alive and well and an active producer,” Jan Chapman wrote in the email.

Janet Patterson passed away on October 2016. She was a four times Academy Award winner for Costume Design for her films – Portrait of a Lady, Oscar and Lucinda, Bright Star and The Piano.

Even David Berthold, an Australian director expressed his confusion on Twitter.

“This came up in the In Memoriam section at #Oscars2017. But isn’t this (living) Australian film producer Jan Chapman?,” tweeted the director.

This came up in the In Memoriam section at #Oscars2017. But isn’t this (living) Australian film producer Jan Chapman? pic.twitter.com/YKIMGBUv5E — David Berthold (@DavidBerthold) February 27, 2017

This, however, was not the only major blunder witnessed at the Oscars this year. When Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were presenting the Best Picture Award, they mistakenly gave it to La La Land. By the time the confusion was cleared, the film’s entire team had already gone on stage and started giving the acceptance speeches.

Just then, they were interrupted only to be told that Moonlight was the actual winner. While millions of jaws dropped, Ryan Gosling was caught giggling all by himself.

